NFL Rumors: Not Jimmy G, 49ers are grooming Trey Lance to be the next Aaron Rodgers

Trey Lance was drafted in last year's NFL Draft with the intention of him stepping into the role of starter this year for the San Francisco 49rs.

Things haven't exactly worked out for Trey Lance this year as he for the most part has remained on the bench in favor of starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo's play has led his team to the playoffs, while Trey Lance sits on the bench waiting for his turn to start.

Trey Lance did something important in practice this week for the team, he played the role of Aaron Rodgers in practice this week.

Lance has been really good in practice playing Rodgers and maybe too good.

49ers safety Jimmie Ward said this about the rookie QB in practice this week via NBC Sports.

“Oh, yeah, too good of a look,” Ward answered. “Man!”

“Playing DB and the quarterback can’t get hit, and you got somebody running around with the football, trying to cover wide receivers for 10 seconds, that’s like plaster drill,” Ward said. “Every rep is a plaster drill. Even quarterbacks who don’t scramble, if Trey’s the quarterback, we’re still going to have to plaster."

It's ironic that the 49ers are asking Lance to play the role of Rodgers when it's being rumored that the 9ers are grooming him to be the Packers quarterback.

Trey Lance is the 49ers' future quarterback

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

Make no mistake, the future of the 49ers lays in the hands of Lance, whether it's next year or the year after, Lance is their guy.

The main reason the 49ers drafted Lance was because Garoppolo was struggling and because he has had injuries over the past few years that lead to the 49ers missing the playoffs.

But this year, Jimmy G has played better in spots when they needed him too, like in the regular season against the L.A. Rams when he brought the 49ers back to win that game in overtime and advance to the playoffs. In that game he threw for 316 yards and a touchdown.

Bad Jimmy G almost gave Dallas the game last week with a bad interception that led to a Cowboys touchdown that cut the 9ers lead to 6.

The last two games pretty much sums up his career in San Francisco. The 49ers may have a problem if a good Jimmy G shows up in the next few weeks and leads them to the Super Bowl.

Lydia @limajuliettango



"It's really sad because the appreciation isn't going to start when Trey [Lance] starts playing QB, because you're not even appreciating winning.



Some of these fans aren't even appreciating the win.”



via Richard Sherman on lack of appreciation for Jimmy G:"It's really sad because the appreciation isn't going to start when Trey [Lance] starts playing QB, because you're not even appreciating winning.Some of these fans aren't even appreciating the win.”via @RSherman_25 Podcast Richard Sherman on lack of appreciation for Jimmy G:"It's really sad because the appreciation isn't going to start when Trey [Lance] starts playing QB, because you're not even appreciating winning.Some of these fans aren't even appreciating the win.”via @RSherman_25 Podcast https://t.co/CSW0VvskGK

Lance has shown promise in the few games he has played in and if Jimmy G struggles Saturday against the Packers, you have to wonder if head coach Kyle Shanahan would pull the veteran for the rookie? Lance has thrown 5 touchdowns and 603 yards this season and he's scrambling ablitlity is another element that Jimmy G. doesn't have.

Also Read Article Continues below

If this week's practice is any indiction, the rookie may get the chance he and 49er fans have been waiting for.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Piyush Bisht