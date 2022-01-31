WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. consoles Deebo Samuel after Rams defeat 49ers

Odell Beckham Jr. going to the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams is one of the high points of his NFL career. Beckham's stock around the league has dipped over the past three seasons compared to how highly-rated he was at the beginning of his career. Since being acquired by the Rams, Beckham has produced and begun repairing his image.

Beckham was superb against the San Fransisco 49ers and their All-Pro wide receiver, Deebo Samuel. After the Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17, Samuel was overflowing with emotion.

The Rams wide receiver consoled Samuel in a graceful act. It resembled Patrick Mahomes consoling Josh Allen after the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the divisional round.

After Odell Beckham Jr. was labeled a poor teammate due to his time in Cleveland, this proved to be a wholesome moment that showcased his good side.

Samuel gave his all during the game. He was Jimmy Garoppolo's go-to target in the short passing game. Samuel caught four catches for 72 yards. One catch was a touchdown where he ran for 44 yards after a bubble screen.

Ultimately, Garoppolo threw a costly interception in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to seal the win for Odell Beckham Jr. and the Rams. Samuel was the last 49ers player to leave the field after their defeat.

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Rams are Super Bowl-bound

For Odell Beckham Jr., this victory is a highlight of his career. Beckham began his career on a Hall of Fame trajectory. He had three Pro-Bowl nods, along with three consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons, to begin his career.

After being traded to the Cleveland Browns, Beckham's career stalled out. His exit from the Browns was messy, but being traded to the Rams may have saved his career.

Beckham has stepped into the injured Robert Woods' role as the no. 2. receiver behind First-Team All-Pro Cooper Kupp. In addition to adding six touchdowns to his career total, Beckham earned a contract incentive by advancing to the Super Bowl.

Beckham and the Rams will have the next two weeks to prepare for their Super Bowl matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, who can rival the passing and catching exploits of the Rams trio of quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Kupp and Beckham.

The Super Bowl is bound to be an exciting game. For the Rams to beat the Bengals, Beckham must make his presence felt and play like a star player.

