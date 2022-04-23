Watch: Old video resurfaces which shows Deebo Samuel isn't a big fan of living in California

Deebo Samuel is the name of the hour in the NFL. The wide receiver has been making plenty of noise and has asked the San Francisco 49ers for a trade. Some say the wide receiver wants more money than the 49ers want to pay. Others say it's not exclusively about the money. Those with the latter point of view just got another piece of evidence to back up their argument.

A previously forgotten video of the wide receiver has resurfaced, showing that he may just simply not like being in California. In the video, a reporter asked the wide receiver about his interactions with quarterback Trey Lance. Samuel said that he was in Miami and had asked the quarterback to come to him.

When the reporter asked for details on how the plan was shaping up, Samuel said, "I ain't training in no California." This gives an indication that the wide receiver can't stand being in the state. The underlying reason for the apparent disdain for the Golden State is unclear, but at the end of the day, the 49ers could have their hands tied.

Deebo Samuel's young career

While the wide receiver may not like California, he's worked inside its borders for the last three seasons. He was drafted by the 49ers in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Reference. In his rookie season, he played in 15 games. He caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns. Fans were impressed, but the wide receiver didn't jump to the national stage.

In 2020, he suffered an injury, cutting his season short. In seven games of action, he caught 33 passes for 391 yards and a touchdown. Twenty-twenty-one would need to be a big year for him in order to regain momentum in his career.

Samuel did just that. In 2021, he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. At the end of the season, he was a household name in San Francisco and was known throughout the country.

During the offseason, Samuel intended to get a big reward for his success. He wanted more money and/or a new team. Now, the question is, will he get what he wants?

Samuel is 26 years old and entering the final year of his rookie deal. Of course, the 49ers can give him a fifth-year option before resorting to franchise tags if they want. On the other hand, they could move the wide receiver to clear their hands of the situation entirely. What will the team decide?

