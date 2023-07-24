WATCH: Paul Pogba calls himself Tom Brady while throwing footballs during preseason

Tom Brady retired from the NFL, but his worldwide impact will remain for as long as a football is thrown somewhere. Even if it includes athletes from other sports.

Just ask Paul Pogba.

The Juventus midfielder was seen dancing and throwing footballs at the Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, as his team was set to play a match against Barcelona during their U.S. preseason tour. With the game cancelled due to an illness affecting many Barcelona players, free time was given to Juventus players before they move on to the next step of the tour.

And Pogba was chanelling his inner Tom Brady in the stadium:

Pogba's relationship with the NFL is nothing new. A few years ago, the midfielder, having just signed for Manchester United for an astonishing fee out of Juventus, created a bond with then-Washington Commanders cornerback Josh Norman, who was at his peak.

The Commanders were playing the Cincinnati Bengals as part of the NFL International Series in 2016. That game ended as a tie, and Pogba broke into Norman's press conference shortly after the game.

He also invoked one of the NFL's best traditions after he was a key part of France's 2018 World Cup run that ended with a Championship, gifting championship rings to all the players who were part of the team that won in Russia.

Tom Brady's relationship with the San Francisco 49ers: did he play at the Levi's Stadium?

Before turning into the greatest player of all time, Brady was a huge 49ers fan, and there was plenty of expectation that he could end up as Kyle Shanahan's new quarterback for the 2023 season before announcing his second (and final) retirement.

The quarterback played twice at Levi's Stadium. He won a 2016 game against the 49ers as a member of the New England Patriots, but lost in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He also played his childhood team two times with the Patriots when the 49ers still used the Candlestick Park as their stadium. The Levi's Stadium was built in 2014 and has been San Francisco's home ever since.

