WATCH: Hilarious footage of Peyton Manning practicing with kids reemerges after Arch's decision to commit to Texas A&M

Arch Manning's college commitment set NFL fans ablaze earlier this week when it was announced that he would play football at Texas A&M. Many saw the announcement as another stop on the road to the young player's arrival in the NFL. The youngster is the son of Cooper Manning, and his uncles were both top-tier quarterbacks in the NFL.

Both Eli and Peyton Manning won multiple Super Bowls, but Peyton Manning won the internet earlier this week when his famous Saturday Night Live clip made the rounds around social media. In the clip, the quarterback acted as an overly competitive coach/quarterback for his team.

Throughout the roughly 44-second video, the quarterback crudely attempted to whip his teammates into shape. The funny part was that his teammates were elementary school kids.

Here's how the video went.

In the video, the NFL quarterback plays on the field, calling out a blitz from the shotgun. He takes the snap, calling for the kids to get open. One second later, he throws the ball to the receiver, whose back was turned. The ball hits him in the back and he tumbles over, prompting a round of laughter from the audience.

Manning calls out:

"Get your head out of your a**! You suck."

The quarterback called for a huddle, but excluded one kid and pointed him away, saying:

"I can't even look at you."

He then demanded that the kid sit in the toilet for 20 minutes. The video then cuts to the next play where the quarterback takes the snap in the shotgun once again. He throws the ball into the mid-section of another kid, who falls to the ground in pain. The kid in the Porta Potty cracks the door and the quarterback demands it to shut once again. The video cuts to the next throw, which hits a kid in the back of the head and he falls, prompting another round of laughter.

𝐉𝐨𝐞 𝐄𝐫𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐁𝐮𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 @JoeBuettner Arch Manning on the first day of practice at Texas Arch Manning on the first day of practice at Texas https://t.co/a64udfKdx1

Lastly, it shows him on one knee talking to one of the kids. He says:

"I throw, you catch, it's not that hard, okay? Alright, get the f*** out of here."

Peyton Manning's NFL career

Denver Broncos Media Availability

Manning was drafted to the Indianapolis Colts in 1998. Between 1998-2010, he remained with the franchise, ultimately delivering a Super Bowl and lighting up scoreboards on Sundays. In his career with the Colts, he only had two seasons in which he was under .500.

In 2011, he suffered a massive neck injury that sidelined him for the entire season. With the Colts noting his age and the severity of the injury, they ultimately decided to go with Andrew Luck. Meanwhile, Manning went to the Denver Broncos for a four-year stint.

There, he set the record for passing touchdowns in a season. In his second campaign with the team, he took them to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for the Broncos, they were beaten heavily by the Seattle Seahawks 43-8. But this was not the end of the legendary quarterback.

He took the Broncos to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season. At Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10. With his second Super Bowl ring in hand and at this pinacle of achievement, Manning retired.

The former quarterback has stayed in touch with the NFL and has appeared in many advertisements, has commentated on games and was a co-host on Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli.

He has been seen with newly acquired Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, watching game tape and in general helping him settle in. The dream of another Super Bowl victory is very much alive in Denver, but whether that will come to pass remains to be seen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far