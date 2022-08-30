Watch: Peyton Manning takes a heroic step jumping out of a plane to support US Navy SEAL Foundation

During his NFL career, quarterback Peyton Manning was always debuting a new commercial or product endorsement. He and his younger brother Eli are big supporters of the NFL's "Play 60" campaign. They even have a new commercial that has been played during NFL preseason games.

This weekend, Peyton Manning shared a video of him jumping out of a plane on his official Instagram page. The jump benefited the Navy SEAL Foundation and was done with the Patriot Parachute Team. The quarterback said he was honored to be jumping out of the plane for a special cause. Although he was nervous, he trusted his "teammates" that were there with him.

“We’re about to jump out of a plane. I’m honored to be here in support of the Navy SEAL Foundation. … My first time, I’m a little nervous, but I’m with some real pros in this, some real experienced guys, so I know I’m in good hands, and I’m fired up.” - Peyton Manning

According to the official website, the Navy SEAL Foundation is a non-profit organization that gives critical support to warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare.

After completing his jump, the former NFL quarterback can be heard in the video saying:

“It was incredible. Absolutely incredible.”

Not only did the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback jump out of the plane for a great cause, he may have even conquered a fear.

How many Super Bowl titles did Peyton Manning win?

Quarterback Peyton Manning was drafted with the first overall selection in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He played for the Colts from 1998 until 2011. He won his first Lombardi Trophy in 2006 by winning Super Bowl XLI. He and the Colts defeating the Chicago Bears, and the quarterback was named being named Super Bowl MVP.

After sustaining a neck injury, the Indianapolis Colts decided to draft quarterback Andrew Luck out of Stanford as Manning's eventual successor. He and the team agreed to a mutual release. He would then sign with the Denver Broncos in March 2012.

He went on to win his second Lombardi Trophy, first with the Broncos in Super Bowl 50 in 2015. After the Super Bowl win, he announced his retirement from the National Football League after a 15-year career. He was a five-time NFL MVP, a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, as well as a three-time NFL passing yards leader.

He was inducted into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

