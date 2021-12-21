WATCH: Randy Moss, Justin Jefferson and broadcast team do the 'Griddy' at Soldier Field

In just his second season in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has established himself as one of the best players in his position in the league.

The youngster has notched up more than 1,300 receiving yards in only 14 games this season and is less than 100 yards away from surpassing his tally from his rookie year. Jefferson's exploits this season have earned him a second-straight trip to the Pro Bowl and ahead of the Vikings' game against the Chicago Bears, an NFL Hall of Famer was on hand to let the second-year receiver know.

Justin Jefferson teaches Randy Moss the 'Griddy'

Legendary wide receiver Randy Moss informed Jefferson that he had earned a Pro Bowl, not for a second-straight year. To make the occasion even more special, Jefferson donned a replica of Randy Moss' 2000 Pro Bowl jersey that was held at Soldier Field, the venue for Monday Night Football in Week 15.

ESPN @espn @RandyMoss lets Justin Jefferson know he's going to the Pro Bowl for his second straight season 💯 @Vikings .@RandyMoss lets Justin Jefferson know he's going to the Pro Bowl for his second straight season 💯 @Vikings https://t.co/4aVlYTeNOV

Moss and Jefferson proceeded to "Griddy," the second-year wide receiver's signature touchdown celebration. The broadcast team also joined in on the fun.

Jefferson's pre-game practice with Moss and the broadcast team came in handy during the game.

The wide receiver caught a perfect pass from Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the end zone to give his side the lead in the first quarter before breaking out his trademark celebration.

Jefferson keeping pace with Moss

Justin Jefferson's numbers through his first two seasons in the NFL are not only great, but they are also history.

Jefferson is one of only three wide receivers in the Super Bowl era to record over 2,500 yards in their first two seasons in the NFL. Odell Beckham Jr. and, fittingly, Randy Moss are the only other wide receivers to have achieved this feat.

Moss managed 2,726 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns in the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, while Beckham notched up 2,755 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns. Jefferson will easily surpass both receivers' yardage mark, but will likely fall way short of the touchdown record.

Irrespective, Jefferson has already proven that he's among the best receivers in the game and even received admiration from NBA superstar LeBron James after his touchdown catch against the Bears.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar