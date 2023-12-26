WATCH: Richard Sherman stunned as Charissa Thompson's "nipple" reference goes viral

Former NFL player Richard Sherman and host Charissa Thompson have worked together since he joined Amazon for Thursday Night Football last June as an analyst. There is no doubt that the three-time All-Pro is enjoying himself, but even more so after going viral with the sportscaster.
The moment came when "Santa Claus" appeared on the set after the New Orleans Saints-LA Rams matchup. He handed Thompson a dairy pail with a 2024 almanac as a Christmas gift. She delivered a classic line from the 2000 film "Meet the Parents" in response to getting the present, causing Sherman to be left shocked.
"I’ve got nipples can you milk me Greg?” Charissa Thompson said.
The Stanford alum's reaction went viral along with the video, as it seemed he was unaware of Thompson's reference. Sherman looked to former All-Pro offensive tackle and fellow analyst Andrew Whitworth with a perplexed look. Amazon Prime hasn't commented on the comment that made it live on-air.
Sherman did not announce he was hanging up the cleats when he took the job with Amazon. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl with the franchise.
The 35-year-old then played three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He last played in the NFL in the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Charissa Thompson and her up-and-down year
The Christmas gift will be of use to Charissa Thompson, as she bought the Ruby Ranch this year as a vacation home. However, something horrific happened while she was at the ranch in June, as her home in Los Angeles was being robbed.
Thompson shared the details on an episode of the "Calm Down" podcast she co-hosts with friend and Fox Sports colleague Erin Andrews.
'I was at the ranch. I got a text message in the morning that … my alarm had went off at 12:15 at night," Thompson said. "And I was like, 'That's weird.' I checked my cameras, and sure enough, two guys running out my front door, bags in their hand, and I immediately started bawling and this like feeling in my stomach of like, 'Holy s**t, I've just been robbed.'"
The talented sportscaster faced a bit of controversy in November following comments she made up sideline reports at times. The Fox Sports reporter later apologized for her remarks.