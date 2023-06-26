What happened to Charissa Thompson? Fox Sports host details traumatic burglary in LA home

Television host Charissa Thompson is one of the most visible members of FOX Sportscast. The former ESPN analyst is one of the best in NFL media, and she has a stacked résumé to prove it.

Thompson has triumphed over adversity before, but nothing could have prepared her for what happened during the past week.

Thompson's Los Angeles home was robbed by 'professionals' and she opened up on her emotional ordeal on the "iHeart" podcast with Erin Andrews. Charissa Thompson told Erin Andrews that she discovered her home had been robbed.

"I was at the ranch. I got a text message in the morning that said my front door in L.A. had been, you know. … The alarm had went off at 12:15 at night. And I was like, that’s weird. So, I checked my cameras and sure enough, two guys running out my front door, bags in their hands," she said.

"And I immediately started bawling and this feeling in my stomach of like, holy s--- I’ve just been robbed. And now it’s the panic of like, trying to check the other cameras, the angles, and to expedite the specifics."

Burglars gained entry to Charissa Thompson's home, despite security measures

Thompson touched upon her previous encounters with hackers and stalkers, further expressing her fears about security. Recalling her past experiences, she emphasized the importance of feeling secure within her own space.

The burglars gained entry despite the extensive precautions and heavy security measures in place, such as owning experienced guard dogs (notably a husky and German shepherd).

In a moment of defiance, Thompson did not hesitate to criticize the burglars for their choice of loot. She revealed that they had even taken her pillowcases to carry the stolen items, failing to bring bags for the operation.

Charissa Thompson did say the most valuable thing the burglars took wasn't any possessions but her sense of security.

Although the burglary was a distressing experience for Thompson, she demonstrated resilience and a sense of humor in addressing the situation. She has received significant support from her friends at work and the wider public on social media.

