Watch Steelers vs. Bills: live stream, channel and time

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will take on rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 of the NFL season. Allen and company are coming off a sensational win over the Baltimore Ravens after being down 20-3 at one stage during the game.

The Steelers are coming off a disappointing loss to the New York Jets that saw Mitch Trubisky benched for Kenny Pickett. The rookie quarterback threw three interceptions in the loss after Mike Tomlin said it was time for a change.

Pittsburgh won their matchup last year against Buffalo 23-16 in September at Orchard Park. However, both teams are considerably different this time around. Buffalo are most people's favorites for the AFC Championship as well as the Super Bowl. Whereas the Steelers are navigating the growing pains of no longer having Ben Roethlisberger at the helm. Here are the odds for the game:

Team Money Line Points Spread Total Buffalo Bills -889 -14 O/U 46.5 Pittsburgh Steelers +596 +14 O/U 46.5

Given how both teams have fared this season, it is no surprise to see the Buffalo heavy favorites.

What time is the Steelers vs. Bills game in Week 5?

The Buffalo and Pittsburgh Week 5 game will kick off at Highmark Stadium at 1PM EST.

Which channel will broadcast Steelers vs. Bills game tonight in Week 5?

The Pittsburgh vs Buffalo game will be broadcast on CBS.

How to watch Steelers vs. Bills game tonight in Week 5 on live stream?

The game is available via stream on fuboTV and via the NFL Gamepass app.

Steelers vs Bills prediction

Heading into this one, it is hard to envision anything other than a Buffalo win. They are at home, in good form, and their superb defense is facing a rookie quarterback in his first NFL start. Furthermore, they have shown their ability to blow teams off the field as well as grinding out wins (see the Ravens game).

For Pittsburgh, the defense is going to have to play lights out to try and limit the scoring potential of Josh Allen. Kenny Pickett is going to have to play perfect football for his team to have a chance in this one.

Prediction: Buffalo 31-10 Steelers

