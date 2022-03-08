WATCH: Stephen A. Smith impersonates WWE legend Ric Flair during debate over Aaron Rodgers

Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest Aaron Rodgers supporters in the national media. The longtime ESPN analyst famously labeled Rodgers "that bad man" after his Super Bowl championship in 2010. Since Rodgers lost in the divisional round of the playoffs this year, Smith has begun singing a different tune.

On Monday's edition of First Take, Smith got into a passionate conversation about Aaron Rodgers with Marcus Spears. Smith voiced his frustration at the reigning MVP for the amount of time he's taken to inform the NFL of his decision.

Smith became so worked up that he put on a pair of sunglasses and impersonated WWE Hall of Famer, the legendary Ric Flair. Smith included Flair's signature "WOOO" sound throughout his impression. He said:

"Y’all got me to my Ric Flair mode. WOOO! To be the man you got to beat the man, okay? I don’t want to hear about Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr being in the AFC West. You know why? Because I'm supposed to be that dude. That's why, WOOO! To be the man you got to beat the man, and that’s what Aaron Rodgers is supposed to do. He’s supposed to be this right here. Do you understand what I'm saying? This is supposed to be about all that. It's supposed to be about the bling. It's supposed to be about the jets. It’s supposed to be about jet flying son of a gun. WOOO!"

WATCH: Stephen A. Smith does Ric Flair impression while discussing Aaron Rodgers

Smith's impression of Aaron Rodgers was hilarious and a pleasant change of pace. Many analysts have advised Rodgers to avoid the Denver Broncos as the division has the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Despite that, Rodgers could ultimately decide to request a trade to Denver. The Green Bay Packers still desire Aaron Rodgers to stay with them. They've re-hired his old quarterback coach, Tom Clements, and have even offered him a significant long-term contract as of Monday.

es.pn/3HNsRAv The Packers have made a significant long-term contract offer to Aaron Rodgers that would alter the quarterback market, a source told @JFowlerESPN The Packers have made a significant long-term contract offer to Aaron Rodgers that would alter the quarterback market, a source told @JFowlerESPN.es.pn/3HNsRAv

Money is a significant deciding factor for Rodgers, as is his desire to play for a contending team. That pressures the Packers to franchise tag Davante Adams before Tuesday's deadline.

Rodgers is still playing at an incredibly high level at the age of 38. Wherever he plays next year, he knows there will be a lot of pressure on him to win a Super Bowl as he's only won one in his illustrious career.

