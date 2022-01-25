WATCH: Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin trolled by SNL cast in hilarious spoof of talkshow

Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin were trolled mercilessly and hilariously by SNL, who took a shot at their bombastic style and disagreements on the most mundane of matters. It is quite a shame that SNL never aired the skit in the final broadcast. But that has not stopped it from taking over Twitter by storm.

Stephen A. Smith is portrayed by Chris Redd, and Michael Irvin is played by Kenan Thompson. Chloe Fineman took on the role of Molly Qerim as she struggled to remind the debaters that it is morning for most people and they would rather not hear other people argue before they have had their coffee.

SNL's Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin cannot agree on Tom Brady and fruits

The skit starts off with Molly Qerim welcoming viewers to the SNL version of the show and introducing Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin. As Stephen A. Smith says it is fantastic to be there, Michael Irvin "disagrees" with him and says it is a delicious privilege. The SNL skit then hilariously makes a mockery of "First Take" and all those other shows that tend to thrive on disagreements.

Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin have strong opinions on Tom Brady. Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin have strong opinions on Tom Brady. https://t.co/QFSCHiW4Jp

The next slot is hotly debated on whether Tom Brady is exceptional or very exceptional. While SNL's Smith picks "exceptional," it is a cause of friction with Irvin, who believes he is "very exceptional." It is a cue for Will Forte (playing a sports blog writer) to jump in and say that Brady is actually "very, very exceptional."

This sets up the next bit that argues whether Tom Brady plays with a chip on the shoulder or back against the wall. It does not matter who takes which side as long as the debaters take opposite sides. Ultimately, the conversation devolves to a back and forth between apples and oranges.

While this scenario has not taken place on the actual show, no one would be surprised if it did. It was a fine indictment of shows that thrive by creating rifts where none exist.

The skit has taken a life of its own on social media, but it is easy to see why it did not make the final cut. "First Take" is often itself so much of a parody that it is hard to lampoon it further. Also, the character played by Will Forte blunted the focus to a slight extent. But it was still appreciated by the wider public, none more so than Stephen A. Smith, who seems to appreciate good humor.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Haaaaaa! OMG! This is hilarious. Especially the parts spoofing Michael Irvin. Hysterical! Haaaaaa! OMG! This is hilarious. Especially the parts spoofing Michael Irvin. Hysterical! https://t.co/oLsv7wu2Ah

Also Read Article Continues below

Michael Irvin also admitted on the show that "they got us." However, admitting that they were well-trolled does not seem to indicate that the duo would be looking to change anytime soon.

Edited by Piyush Bisht