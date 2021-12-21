Watch: WWE superstar The Miz trolls former Jaguars HC Urban Meyer

Arizona Cardinals v Jacksonville Jaguars

WWE superstar The Miz took a shot at Urban Meyer, joining the sports zeitgeist in using Meyer as their latest punching bag. The insult happened while The Miz was standing in a packed stadium. He was introducing his "guest" of the night but didn't use that as an excuse to throw shade at Meyer. Here's a clip showing the joke.

Urban Meyer takes a shot from the WWE

Meyer's life may be crumbling around his ears at the moment, but it hasn't stopped the sports world from piling on the jokes. The clip of the joke is short, just four seconds long, but it shows the reach that Meyer's firing has had around the country. It isn't just an NFL story, but rather, it is a national story.

In the clip, The Miz announces his guest by saying that they are "more combustible than Urban Meyer and his former coaching staff." It was a quick little jab, instead of a long soliloquy, but it was heard nonetheless. The audience didn't find the joke laugh-out-loud funny, as they were largely quiet in anticipation of the upcoming fight.

The last thing they were thinking about was Urban Meyer and were likely caught off-guard by the joke while thinking about the fight. Much of the crowd likely did a mental double-take, asking if he said what they thought he said. Other non-NFL fans likely asked themselves who Urban Meyer was and quickly brushed aside the joke.

Some fans may have even mistakenly thought that The Miz was getting political on stage. It would be similar to an announcer at an NFL game talking about golf or the UFC. Only a small number of people would understand the joke or the reference. That said, it could be that The Miz was confident that everyone already knew about Meyer's coaching situation and had been following the story closely.

For the uninitiated, news broke about Meyer's treatment of the coaching staff around the time of his firing. He essentially called his staff losers and blamed them for a losing season.

Thus, his subordinates had plenty of ill-will towards Meyer and created a toxic work environment. In other words, they created a "combustible" atmosphere that could explode at any time. That's where The Miz got the joke from.

