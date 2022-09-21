WATCH: Tom Brady reveals swanky new TB12 center now open for fans in Las Vegas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady released a video of the new TB12 facility on his official Instagram page on Tuesday morning. Brady announced a new "TB12" facility in Las Vegas. The quarterback captioned the video by saying that he was able to stop by the Wynn Las Vegas resort while he was in town for "The Match". At the time, he was able to see the progress that was being made on the facility and encouraged others to get a good workout in while they are visiting.

"I stopped by as they were building @tb12sports at @wynnlasvegas when I was there for The Match, and now it’s open to the public. Check it out and work a little wellness into your weekend"

The newest TB12 facility at the resort is located in the fitness center and will offer one-on-one coaching to guests at Wynn. This allows the resort to offer a unique wellness and fitness experience unlike anywhere else in Las Vegas. The TB12 fitness center will also offer the brand's supplements, protein shakes and hydration for all guests to enjoy.

What is Tom Brady's "TB12" method?

The type of training that guests will receive is based on the TB12 method developed by Tom Brady and his longtime body coach Alex Guerrero. A wellness method that Brady has accredited his 23 year NFL career with. This allows him to continue competing at such a high level at 45-years-old. The wellness program implements five pillars that should be followed as part of daily life.

The five pillars are: pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement and mental fitness. The TB12 method can help muscle recovery, improved overall performance and injury prevention while using the five pillars to create a better lifestyle.

The Wynn Las Vegas location is just one of the newest ways that the TB12 brand has grown. At the beginning of September, it was announced that the TB12 wellness program had partnered with the PInellas County School District, which is located in the Tampa Bay region.

The school district announced that they will offer the TB12 wellness program in all physical education classes. The program will first begin with six middle schools and four high schools.

This will encourage their students to live an overall healthy lifestyle, something that they will be able to use their entire lives. Having the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback of your hometown team encouraging them, should help as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far