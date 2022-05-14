WATCH: Tom Brady takes bicycle out for a spin on the streets much to fans' surprise

Tom Brady is as famous a celebrity as there is in the world of sports. His career accolades and accomplishments trump that of anyone in the NFL. As a result of Brady's legendary status as a player, it can feel strange to remember that he's human.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has made an effort to make himself more relatable since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. That effort continued Saturday when Brady posted a video to social media showing him going on a bicycle ride.

In the video, Brady gives a short glimpse into a day in his life. The Buccaneers quarterback plugged his clothing apparel before switching up his morning routine and taking a bike ride.

Many people questioned where Brady was patrolling, and an answer was provided quickly by Buccaneers' insider Greg Auman. Auman confirmed Brady was in the Manhatten area.

Tom Brady's video gave us a harmless look into his personality. The three-time MVP has strived to showcase his personality since leaving the New England Patriots.

Leaving Bill Belichick opened the gateway for Brady to express himself more openly on social media. Without that independence, it's fair to wonder if Brady would have agreed to become Fox's lead announcer after his retirement.

How will Tom Brady fare as an announcer?

Tom Brady going into the booth after he hangs up his cleats for good is a move nobody saw coming. Along with him having a personality that's just coming out of its shell, Brady will be taken away from his family some due to this new gig.

Many thought Brady would have a future role in ownership, similar to how Derek Jetter purchased the Miami Marlins after his playing career. Instead, Brady's going into a job that is heavily scrutinized by many.

Tom Brady can look at some of his fellow quarterbacks he's competed with over the years for pointers. Drew Brees, Tony Romo, and Peyton Manning are just three quarterbacks Brady competed against that are now in the media.

Luckily for Brady, there's not a single thing he hasn't experienced as a player. Those experiences will aid him as an analyst.

However, we won't be getting to hear how Brady sounds in his new job until the start of the 2023 season at the earliest.

Brady is a hyper-competitor on the field. He figures to carry that same mindset and attitude with him into his new job as an analyst. If there's anyone you shouldn't doubt finding their footing and excelling at their new profession, it's Brady.

