Watch: Tom Brady wishes Chicago cop well after officer was left paralyzed breaking up bar fight

Tom Brady may have ruined the mood of Chicagoans many times in his career by defeating the Bears on Sunday. However, the quarterback flipped that on its head in a recent social media post. According to FOX 32 Chicago, he posted a message to an officer currently dealing with paralysis after getting shot while breaking up a bar fight.

In the selfie video, Brady reaches out to the officer while on his boat. In the 18-second message, he gave his condolences and said he was pulling for the officer. Here's how he put it:

"What's up, Danny? So sorry to hear about what you're going through. And just know I'm thinking about you and appreciate all your hard work and your commitment to service. I know you'll get through it. It's gonna make you tougher, it's gonna make you stronger, and we're all pulling for you. Take care."

Although some may take issue with the wishes coming from his boat, the message was given with good intentions and most will focus on that.

Tom Brady's post-Patriots journey

For 20 years, the quarterback was the face of the New England Patriots. However, that all changed in early 2020 after losing in the playoffs to the Tennessee Titans. He and long-time coach Bill Belichick went their separate ways. Belichick stayed behind while Brady went south to Tampa Bay.

With his new team, many were expecting a playoff push but one that came short of a Super Bowl appearance. At times in 2020, the quarterback simply did not look like himself. However, he still found a way to sneak into the playoffs as a wild card and eventually won the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes.

In many ways, 2021 was the year many expected from the quarterback in 2020. His statistics stayed in the 40s for touchdown passes, but the quarterback failed to repeat his Super Bowl run from 2020. After losing to the Los Angeles Rams, the Bucs lost their quarterback as Brady retired soon after.

However, he couldn't stay away long and ultimately returned after just six weeks. Since then, he has signed a ten-year deal with FOX to call NFL games following his eventual retirement from the league. Will this year be his final ride or did the six weeks off serve as an epiphany that he wants to play the game for as long as he possibly can?

