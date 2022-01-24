WATCH: Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews pops open bottle of champagne to celebrate crazy win against Bills

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship game by defeating the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in an epic 42-36 overtime thriller.

The Chiefs' win came by way of an eight-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes in overtime to Travis Kelce in the corner of the endzone.

One person who celebrated the victory was Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews.

Last night's game was billed as the incumbent superstar Patrick Mahomes taking on the up-and-coming gunslinger Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes finished the game with 33 of 44 for 478 yards and three touchdowns, while Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns, going 27-37. Each quarterback delivered on what was anticipated to be one of the best games of the year.

There was a dazzling display of offense exhibited in the last few minutes of the game to send it into overtime and make it an instant classic.

The next step for the Kansas City Chiefs in their quest to get back to the Super Bowl is the Cincinnati Bengals in next week's AFC Championship game. The Bengals, led by another up-and-coming quarterback in Joe Burrow, defeated the Chiefs 34-31 in Week 17 earlier this season.

The game was a shootout, with Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase hauling in 11 receptions for an eye-popping 266 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans 19-16 in Saturday's divisional round of the playoffs.

For the Chiefs to get back to the Super Bowl, they must prove that they have learned how to slow down a Bengals passing attack that saw Joe Burrow go 30 of 39 for 446 yards and four touchdowns.

All the praise that has been heaped upon the Chiefs defense over the last month has been somewhat dampered due to their putrid performances against the better quarterbacks in the AFC.

In order to avoid a repeat of their Week 17 loss, the defense will need to put relentless pressure on Burrow and a porous Bengals offensive line. The Chiefs' signal-caller will also need to be up to the task of playing at his very best and continuing to put points on the board.

If the Chiefs, who will likely be favored the rest of the way, can get past Cincinnati, they will advance to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

On the other side, waiting for them would be the winner of the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

