Watch: Tom Brady makes pulling off a one-handed catch look like a piece of cake

Move over, Odell Beckham Jr. Tom Brady can make one-handed catches too. The future Hall of Famer was sitting on the sidelines during the Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets when it happened.

Quarterback Zach Wilson threw a ball out of bounds as the pocket closed quickly.

The ball went well out of bounds and spiraled towards the Buccaneers' quarterback, who was sitting on the bench. The quarterback was ready for it and caught the pass one-handed while sitting behind a coach.

One could argue that Brady made the catch with a defender in his face.

Many players may have taken a moment of disbelief, shock, or celebration at what happened. Brady didn't flinch.

He immediately turned around, pointed at a fan, and threw the ball to them before returning to the game.

Of course, the score of the game may have had an effect on Brady's demeanor. When it happened, the score was 28-24 and the Buccaneers were winning.

But for the vast majority of the game, the Buccaneers were trailing the Jets. After completing a comeback and watching the Jets' last gasp, the future Hall of Famer was focused on the task at hand.

Perhaps if the game had been more in the Buccaneers' favor, Brady would have been in a better mood to celebrate something like that.

Instead, the quarterback treated the catch like any other and tossed the ball into the stands with the same level of excitement of an office worker stacking a pile of papers.

Zach Wilson's productive performance overshadowed by Antonio Brown's antics

Of course, there was plenty of excitement for fans watching the Bucs-Jets game for a number of reasons. The Buccaneers were getting manhandled by the Jets at one point.

Antonio Brown had just taken off his shoulder pads and shirt while jogging off the field in his last seconds with the team.

Heading into the game, most didn't expect much of a battle between the two teams.

The Buccaneers' quarterback has manhandled the New York Jets for the entirety of his career. No one expected much difference in this game.

However, it was a surprisingly thrilling affair that spawned multiple headlines. One quiet takeaway that was overshadowed by Antonio Brown was Zach Wilson's performance in the game and over the back-half of the season.

Zachary Wilson @ZachWilson Not satisfied with where we ended up in the standings, but I’m proud of this group of guys for continuing to fight every single snap week in and week out. That’s something we can build on, and that’s what we plan to do. Couple days off and then back in the lab. #GoJets Not satisfied with where we ended up in the standings, but I’m proud of this group of guys for continuing to fight every single snap week in and week out. That’s something we can build on, and that’s what we plan to do. Couple days off and then back in the lab. #GoJets. https://t.co/uxe58CkkRw

According to CBS Sports, Wilson had four total touchdowns and nine interceptions to begin the season. In his final seven games, the quarterback had nine total touchdowns and two interceptions.

For the game against the Bucs, Wilson was 19 of 33 for 234 yards and a touchdown.

If that pattern continues into 2022, the Jets could be the surprise team of the season.

