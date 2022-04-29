WATCH: Jerry Jones defends Cowboys' controversial first-round selection

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not only the owner of the team but he also serves as the team's unofficial spokesperson. Jones can always be counted on to tell fans exactly what he's thinking and that didn't change after last night's selection in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the 24th pick in the draft, Dallas selected offensive lineman Tyler Smith from Tulsa. Despite needing help on the offensive line after losing La'el Collins and Connor Williams, many dismissed the pick as a miss for Jerry Jones.

But in typical Jerry Jones fashion, he has an answer for those who criticized the selection.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wanted to prove that they had Tyler Smith over Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green. He literally took out their rankings and showed it to the camera.Stephen Jones: "Don't show them that!!" #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wanted to prove that they had Tyler Smith over Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green. He literally took out their rankings and showed it to the camera.Stephen Jones: "Don't show them that!!" https://t.co/4Uuqv8C0vo

At a press conference about the Cowboys' selection of Smith in the first round of the NFL Draft, Jones defended his decision to select the Tulsa star.

When asked about selecting Smith over guards such as Zion Johnson of Boston College and Kenyon Green of Texas A&M, Jones was quick to show those in attendance the team's draft sheet, which allegedly shows the Cowboys having higher rankings on Tyler Smith than those two standouts.

Smith's addition is exactly what Dallas needed. Offensive tackle Tyronn Smith and offensive guard Zack Martin are on the other side of 30, so Smith brings an injection of youth and energy to the franchise.

Smith's player profile states that he has great power and the potential to become a top-tier run blocker in the NFL. This will perhaps help extend the career of running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has lost steam over the past few seasons.

The selection of another top-tier prospect at the offensive line will also bode well for quarterback Dak Prescott and his health. When fully healthy, Prescott is a prolific passer who has the ability to have the team's offense flowing at a highly efficient level.

But with the former Mississippi State University standout unhealthy or out, Dallas looks like a different team. For example, last season, Prescott was an early candidate for NFL MVP.

He then suffered a calf injury after an overtime victory against the New England Patriots and his numbers and productivity were not quite the same after that time.

In order for the Dallas Cowboys to continue to compete in a competitive conference, they will need Dak to be at full health to distribute the football and take pressure off of Elliott and third-year running back Tony Pollard.

