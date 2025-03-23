"We weren't doing well at all" - Baker Mayfield reveals how spiritual journey saved his marriage with wife Emily

During an interview with Sports Spectrum which was released on Friday, Baker Mayfield opened up about the challenges that he faced in his marital life and said that God helped him overcome them.

Ad

"God taught me a lesson," the quarterback said. "He had to take my career down to the studs and make me realize that I'm more than a football player. ... and for me to see that, I had to hit rock bottom. And it wasn’t just football, it was in our marriage. We weren't doing well at all. At that time, we were trying to have kids. It wasn’t going well, and that was when we dove into PAO."

Ad

Trending

"It's been a journey, but it all happened for a reason," Mayfield said. "God's timing was perfect. Tampa feels like home for me now, but that’s because of what I built the foundation on—and what my wife, Emily and I, built our foundation on. That's our faith, and it's been such a special ride to let God take us through that."

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mayfield and his wife Emily Wilkinson got married in 2019. They have a daughter who was born in April last year.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Baker Mayfield opens up about his spiritual journey

Baker Mayfield stated that he was "hiding a lot" and not being vulnerable until his football career went downhill. He also mentioned how he had to "dive into the word" to help himself out of that situation.

"I think the best part that I've learned throughout the process is that it's constant work," Mayfield said speaking about his spiritual journey. "It's not like you just get baptized and you're saved. You have to continue to work because the enemy is out to get you. I thought that, okay, once I achieve something, I can just move on. No, this is something that has to be part of the daily routine."

Mayfield also shared that his spiritual maturity and emotional maturity had deepened after the birth of his daughter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Tyler Shough could become best QB of 2025 NFL draft class, claims Todd McShay - "Don't want anyone to be surprised"