"Wearing diapers in his position" – Stephen A. Smith rips Giants GM Joe Schoen for team's downfall

Stephen A. Smith blasted New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen for "plummeting" a team that won a Super Bowl at the start of the 2010s and has since only returned to the playoffs twice (2016 and 2022). During Thursday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," Smith ripped into the team's management, especially Schoen.

"Since the Giants won the Super Bowl in 2011, they have been to the playoffs twice in the last 13, 14 years," Smith said. "That's it. They have been awful.

"You've got a GM who's wearing diapers in his position. He just got there, and what does he do? What is he known for? It's not losing Saquon Barkley. Mistakes happen. Nobody's flawless. But how do you go, with the cameras rolling, and be all dismissive and disrespectful to clearly your best player?"

Smith then criticized Schoen for prioritizing Daniel Jones over Saquon Barkley and giving him a massive deal after only a decent season.

"(The Giants) drafted Daniel Jones," Smith said. "You give him $40 million a year, but you don't have $16 million to give Saquon Barkley? And now the reigning, defending Super Bowl champion somehow finds a way to give him $20 million? You've got to be kidding me.

"This is the New York Giants. They are awful. They haven't changed ownership to allow this disintegration to take place with their brand before our very eyes. It's criminal. It's sacrilegious. They are awful. And people need to say that, and they need to get their behinds together because they are trash right now."

Joe Schoen was under fire for his handling of Barkley's situation, especially when he downplayed the player's impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley ended up rushing for over 2,000 yards and being an integral part of the Eagles' Super Bowl run.

Many fans feel this way about the executive and some wanted him removed from his role after the 2024 season.

Giants fans ripped Joe Schoen over Darius Slayton's new deal

New York Giants fans ripped Joe Schoen before Stephen A. Smith did so. The Big Blue re-signed Darius Slayton on a three-year, $36 million deal. The decision sparked many reactions among fans, with the vast majority blasting Schoen for giving Slayton the type of deal Saquon Barkley wanted.

The New Yorkers still have a lot of work to do to be competitive again, but they could lay the foundations for their future success this offseason.

