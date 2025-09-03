Week 1 TNF Eagles vs. Cowboys Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Hurts, and more

Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are loaded with offensive weapons, but knowing which ones to target and fade will play a major role in whether or not managers get off to a strong start to the year. Here are some of the top starts and sits from this game.
Fantasy Football Week 1 TNF Start 'Em Picks
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have been two of the most productive overall offenses in the entire NFL in recent years. This means that they both have plenty of legitimate options to use in fantasy football lineups.
Jalen Hurts is one of the most reliable quarterbacks to consider due to his elite contributions as a rusher for the position. This significantly raises his floor in fantasy football, while his rushing touchdowns always give him a massive ceiling.
CeeDee Lamb is also one of the best targets this week, despite playing against a stingy Eagles defense. Dak Prescott is making his return from an injury last year, and the last time this duo played a season together, Lamb led the NFL in receptions.
Saquon Barkley is another obvious starter to use in starting lineups from this matchup after his dominant campaign in his first seasons with the Eagles last year. This included finishing as the overall RB1 and rushing for more than 2,000 yards.
Must Starts
- Jalen Hurts
- Saquon Barkley
- CeeDee Lamb
- AJ Brown
- DeVonta Smith
DFS Picks
- Javonte Williams
- Jake Ferguson
- Dak Prescott
Fantasy Football Week 1 TNF Sit 'Em Picks
This particular Thursday Night Football matchup can best be approached by using the typical studs from both teams in fantasy lineups, while essentially fading some of the newcomers and complimentary players. This includes rookie running back Jaydon Blue due to the complete unknown of what his workload will look like for the Cowboys.
The Eagles have insisted during the offseason that Will Shipley will be more involved in their offense going forward, but it has yet to be seen how many touches they will actually take away from Barkley. He must be faded until the workload distribution becomes more clear, though he makes for an intriguing bench stash for this season.
Must Sits
- Miles Sanders
- Will Shipley
- Jahan Dotson
DFS Fades
- Jaydon Blue
- George Pickens
- Dallas Goedert
