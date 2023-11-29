Week 13 WRs injury report: Latest on Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and more

As the fantasy football playoffs draw closer, several wide receivers, some of the best in fantasy, are dealing with injuries. Some are expected to make their return soon and others could be faced with an absence. With wins absolutely vital this time of year, we have the latest on major wideouts below.

Justin Jefferson injury update

Justin Jefferson has been activated from the Injured Reserve. The Minnesota Vikings now have a three-week window to make him active in a game, but all signs point to him suiting up this weekend. He famously said he wouldn't come off IR early despite incessant fantasy managers messaging him, so it's a safe bet that he's feeling good.

Tyreek Hill injury update

Tyreek Hill has been dealing with a hand injury off and on for the last few weeks. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver even had to briefly leave one game because of it. However, he currently does not even have an injury designation, so he is good to go. He has even admitted that the only issue with his hand is that he might not be able to play Fortnite.

Stefon Diggs injury update

Stefon Diggs also has no injury designation to report. Despite being a little banged up at this stage of the season, the Buffalo Bills do not feel that Diggs is in poor health and he's expected to play without limits this Sunday. He's been a consistent and healthy performer all season, and fantasy managers can expect that to continue in Week 13.

Chris Olave injury update

Chris Olave was on his way to a career game with a huge first half last weekend. Unfortunately, he was shortly thereafter knocked from the game with a concussion and is Questionable for this weekend. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver may have difficulty clearing the protocol and could very well miss the next game.

Amari Cooper injury update

Amari Cooper was injured on this play

Amari Cooper took a hard hit to the ribs in the fourth quarter of the Cleveland Browns' loss and had to exit the game. The star wideout is Questionable this weekend, but there are no other updates. His status will need to be monitored, but XRays came back negative so there's a good chance he is active this weekend.