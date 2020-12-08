NFL Week 14: AFC East Power Rankings

As we head down the stretch of the season, three out of the four AFC East teams still have playoff hopes. But one team had their dreams of ending their winless season dashed in crushing fashion. Two teams still lead the way, and they'll likely reach the playoffs rather easily. Let’s take a closer look at how the AFC East fared in Week 13:

4. New York Jets

With each passing moment, the Jets' increasingly look like they'll go 0-16. Defensive coordinator Gregg William was responsible for one of the worst blunders in recent NFL history on Sunday. He called an all-out blitz on the final play of the game. This decision left a league-average cornerback in single coverage against a remarkably fast receiver. Spoiler alert: it didn't end well.

Sunday's game kept the Jets firmly in the cellar of the AFC. On the bright side, reserve running back Ty Johnson had an impressive game as the bell-cow for New York. He rushed 22 times for 104 yards, including a go-ahead touchdown in the 4th quarter. But this game will be remembered for Williams' mistake.

3. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots aren't leading the AFC East in December the way they have for several years. This season has been a struggle for the former AFC juggernaut. But the Patriots picked up a much-needed win on Sunday.

What can you say that hasn’t already been said about Bill Belichick facing rookie quarterbacks? Belichick was a remarkable 20-5 against rookie quarterbacks as the head coach of New England. In their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, rookie QB Justin Herbert became victim number 21.

He was flummoxed by New England’s defense all game long, as he threw two interceptions and took three sacks.

Meanwhile, Patriots QB Cam Newton continues to serve as one of the best de facto goal line backs in the NFL. He punched in two more rushing scores on Sunday. The Patriots' dominant 45-0 win keeps them afloat in the AFC East. It also helps them maintain their ground in the playoff race.

QBs with 4 multi-rush TD games in a season in @NFL history: pic.twitter.com/L9LN4ACarl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 6, 2020

2. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have had a relatively soft schedule in recent weeks. This run has been mostly successful, and Miami took care of business against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Although Miami faced reserve quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Ryan Finley, they did what they were expected to do on defense. The Dolphins held the Bengals to seven total points. Dolphins CB Xavien Howard continued his tremendous season by picking off yet another pass. He leads the league with eight interceptions.

At 8-4, Miami is in prime position to make the playoffs. They could even win the AFC East. But the road to the postseason gets a lot more difficult from here on out. The Dolphins welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Hard Rock Stadium next week.

1. The Buffalo Bills Still Lead The Way In The AFC East

It must have been a bit unusual returning to the scene of the crime. The last time the Buffalo Bills played in Arizona, DeAndre Hopkins caught an incredible Hail Mary pass to send Buffalo into their bye week with a loss.

External circumstances that forced the San Francisco 49ers to play their home games in Arizona. So the Bills had a chance to redeem themselves on the same field they experienced one of their most painful losses. Still, the game got off to a rough start for the leaders of the AFC East.

But Bills QB Josh Allen bounced back. He threw four touchdown passes, including one to Isaiah McKenzie that got the scoring started.

Buffalo was able to get past San Francisco on Monday night, but they have another showdown in primetime next week. The Pittsburgh Steelers will Buffalo looking to redeem their first loss of the year. The Steelers and the Bills have been two of the AFC's best teams this year. Next week's clash will be must-see TV, as it could be an NFL playoff preview.