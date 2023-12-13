Week 15 NFC Playoff Picture: Cowboys dominate but Eagles could still have upper hand

The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 33-13 this week to make the NFC playoff picture more exciting but heading into Week 15, it is still anybody's game. The big winners were the San Francisco 49ers as they are now the first overall seed in the conference and, with other results going their way, have already clinched their postseason birth.

Here we look at each NFC division going into Week 15 and who might make it and who might not.

NFC East: Battle royale between the Cowboys and the Eagles

NFC East is the division to watch. The Cowboys and the Eagles are both 10-3 and Dallas leads it after their latest win. It is almost unfair that one of these two franchises will have to go on the road to play a game.

But despite their 33-13 rout of Philadelphia on Sunday, Dak Prescott's team still does not have destiny in their hands. Their damaging loss to the Arizona Cardinals earlier in the season might come back to haunt them. As the tiebreakers stand today, the first consideration is head-to-head win-loss record. Even though the Cowboys won this week, a few weeks ago the Eagles had emerged victorious. So, on that count, the teams are tied.

Next up is games played within the division followed by record against common opponents. Neither club has lost a game to anyone else in the NFC East. But because the Cowboys have lost to the Cardinals and the Eagles play them on New Year's eve, if Philadelphia wins the remaining games, they reclaim the top spot in the division.

The other teams jostling here are the New York Giants with a 5-8 record and the Washington Commanders with a 4-9 record. They have an uphill battle but given the last wildcard spot is held by the Packers with a 6-7 record, anything is still possible.

NFC South: Best of the worst

It seems almost a travesty that one of the teams from this division, who ends up finally winning it, will get a home playoff game. If fairness was a thing, both the Eagles and the Cowboys would have home playoff matches with the NFC South victors being forced to travel.

Last year, with Tom Brady in tow, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it to the postseason with a losing 8-9 record, the first and last instance in the GOAT's career where he lost more than he won in the regular season. The scenario could repeat again this year as every single team has a losing record.

The Panthers, who are 1-12, have been eliminated from playoff contention already. The Buccaneers are joined by the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints with a 6-7 record. One of them will win this division and the others will jostle it out for a wildcard spot, which is still possible as they share their record with the Packers, who occupy the final playoff place presently.

NFC North: Can three teams make the postseason from the same division?

Last year, three teams from the NFC East made the playoffs. Right now, as it stands before Week 15, three teams from the NFC North will make the postseason. The Detroit Lions are the clear favorites to win the division at 9-4, despite their unexpected reverse against the Chicago Bears in Week 14.

The Minnesota Vikings are at 7-6 after their 3-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Packers are still in the final playoff spot depsite having a losing 6-7 record after their loss on Monday to the Giants. The Bears are 5-8 and not completely out of the hunt but it is the toughest climb for them.

NFC West: San Francisco 49ers and the rest

The San Francisco 49ers have been the most dominant team in the NFL this season and have made it to the playoffs already. A win against the Arizona Cardinals will cement the NFC West for them, ensuring a home game in the WIldcard Round. Currently, they are also the first seed and are essentially playing to ensure they have a bye in the postseason.

The Cardinals are 3-10 and are on the cusp on elimination and are unlikely to feature in the postseason. The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks are both 6-7 and tied with the Packers, who occupy the final slot going into Week 15. They will both be hoping to slip in through a wildcard entry.