Week 2 fantasy football TEs injury report: Updates on Travis Kelce, TJ Hockenson and more

Tight end is a notoriously fickle position in fantasy football, a statement made even more true when there are injuries to Travis Kelce, TJ Hockenson, and others. If top guys are banged up and not playing, it's even harder for the position to do well. Last week, there were several injuries, including one that held Travis Kelce out of action. Here's the latest on the position.

Travis Kelce injury update: Latest on Chiefs star

Travis Kelce should be back

Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee in practice prior to the season opener for the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed their first game, a loss to the Detroit Lions. He provided this update via Sports Illustrated:

"Seriously though, I did feel like an a*****e for not being able to be out there Week 1. I know you've got to be very fortunate to play this game. I take a lot of this to heart, being able to be out there every single week. You were kind of talking about the toughness rating on Madden — I love to put that on my shoulders, on my resume, that I make myself available every single week."

He returned to practice and seems lined up to play this weekend.

TJ Hockenson injury update: Latest on Vikings star

TJ Hockenson had been dealing with a lower back issue prior to Week 1. However, the Minnesota Vikings tight end had no issues during that game, scoring 11.5 PPR points. He's listed as healthy and ready to go, and with a good matchup, too. He faces the Philadelphia Eagles, who gave up the most points to the position in Week 1.

Mark Andrews injury update: Latest on Ravens star

Mark Andrews practiced in limited capacity for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, which means he could be back for their Week 2 matchup. However, he is still questionable and there's really no indication of whether or not he can play. This will likely come down to a game-time decision.

Darren Waller injury update: Latest on Giants star

Darren Waller is one of the most unlucky tight ends when it comes to injuries. The New York Giants star has had a rough go with his health, and that hasn't stopped this season. He suffered a hamstring injury before Week 1, but was still able to play. He recently got a rest day and is still dealing with the hamstring, but is in line to play once more.

Other tight ends injury report

Pat Freiermuth should play

The Pittsburgh Steelers tight end scored their lone touchdown in Week 1 and suffered an injury. According to reports, Pat Freiermuth is "fine" and will be back out there for Week 2. Hopefully, the Steelers offense can be better and continue to give the tight end targets.

Dalton Schultz has been limited in practice this week for the Houston Texans. His availability is still in question, but he's in line to play at this time. It is worth monitoring throughout the week, though.