Week 2 fantasy football WRs injury report: Updates on Jerry Jeudy, Jakobi Meyers and more

Week 2 of the NFL season begins tonight and there are many key wide receivers, such as Jakobi Meyers and Jerry Jeudy, who are dealing with injuries.

In Week 1, fans saw Jerry Jeudy inactive, while Jakobi Meyers left the Las Vegas Raiders' game with an injury.

With the Philadelphia Eagles set to host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football, fantasy football managers have a decision to make. Do you trust starting a wide receiver who could be injured on Sunday, or go with a player from tonight's matchup?

Here are the latest injury updates:

Jerry Jeudy injury update: Latest on Broncos star

Jerry Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury during a practice near the end of August, which resulted in him getting carted off. After an MRI, it was determined that Jeudy would miss several weeks with a moderate hamstring injury.

However, in Week 1, it was a bit of a surprise that there was a chance he could play. Ultimately, the Broncos did make him inactive, even though he was a limited participant in practice.

Jeudy was limited in practice on Wednesday. After practice, head coach Sean Payton told reporters that Jeudy was close to playing in Week 1, but they wanted to be careful with him.

As such, Jerry Jeudy is expected to play in Week 2, but how many snaps he will play is to be seen.

Jakobi Meyers injury update: Latest on Raiders star

Jakobi Meyers was expected to be the number two target for the Las Vegas Raiders, and in Week 1 he had a great game. Meyers caught nine passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

However, he was knocked out of the game after a hit to the head and is currently in concussion protocol. Meyers needs to pass a five-step pass in order to be cleared to play. He did not practice on Wednesday, but there is still time for him to recover.

Whether or not Jakobi Meyers will be able to pass those tests is uncertain, but he is someone to keep an eye out for in his practice availability for the rest of the week.

Christian Watson injury update: Latest on Packers star

Christian Watson is expected to be the Green Bay Packers' top receiver this season, but he missed Week 1 due to a hamstring injury.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did say the injury was 'week-to-week' but Watson has said there is a chance he will play this week. Watson did not practice on Wednesday due to the hamstring injury, so his status for Week 2 is very much in question.

Diontae Johnson injury update: Latest on Steelers star

Diontae Johnson left the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers due to a hamstring injury.

According to reports, Johnson is expected to be out for a few weeks, so it's very likely the wide receiver won't be in the lineup this week. The expectation is that he could return in either Week 3 or 4.

Latest injury updates for other wide receivers

Davante Adams missed practice on Wednesday for the Las Vegas Raiders with a foot injury, but all signs indicate he will play in Week 2.

DeAndre Hopkins didn't practice for the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday due to an ankle issue, and his status for Week 2 is now very much up in the air. Thursday's practice availability will be key in determining the severity of the issue.