Week 4 Steelers vs. Vikings Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Jaylen Warren, Jordan Addison, and more

Week 4 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a game in Dublin, Ireland between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings. Both offenses have recently gone through major changes, but they still feature plenty of intriguing lineup options. Here are some of the best targets and fades from this particular matchup, which will kick off early on Sunday morning.

Ad

Week 4 Steelers vs Vikings Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Week 4 starts

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NFL has made it annual tradition to play games in Europe and the 2025 season will feature a game in Dublin. It's important for fantasy managers to know that this game will take place before the rest of the Sunday slate, so they will need to make some of their lineup decisions earlier than usual.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jaylen Warren netered this year with a ton of hype in fantasy football after the Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Najee Harris during the offseason. He unexpectedly split the backfield workload with Kenneth Gainwell in their first two games, but Warren had the breakout many were hoping for last week. He received 23 touches on 80% of the offensive snaps and has now emerged as the desirable running back target he was expected to be during the preseason.

Ad

Must Starts

Jordan Mason

Jaylen Warren

DK Metcalf

Justin Jefferson

TJ Hockenson

DFS Picks

Carson Wentz

Calvin Austin III

Jonnu Smith

Week 4 Steelers vs Vikings Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Week 4 sits

The Minnesota Vikings have been without Jordan Addison during the 2025 season so far as he has been serving a three-game suspension. His required discipline has now been completed and he's expected to make his debut in Week 4 for the Dublin game against the Steelers.

Ad

Many managers are likely excited to get Addison back into their lineups, but they should be cautious with using him this week. He has yet to play a game with new quarterback Carson Wentz, so their lack of chemistry could negatively impact his fantasy value this week. He should be faded in many formats this week a shis floor is dangerously low.

Addison's return also makes Adam Thielen a clear fade this week. He has failed to make much of an impact this year anyway with just two receptions across the first three weeks, but him likely moving down the target hierarchy essentially makes him irrelevant in fantasy football.

Ad

Must Sits

Aaron Rodgers

Cam Akers

Adam Thielen

Jalen Nailor

Josh Oliver

DFS Fades

Kenneth Gainwell

Jordan Addison

Pat Freiermuth

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More