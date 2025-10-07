  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Week 6 Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Picks feat. Justin Herbert, Drake Maye, Jordan Love, and Baker Mayfield

Week 6 Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Picks feat. Justin Herbert, Drake Maye, Jordan Love, and Baker Mayfield

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Oct 07, 2025 11:40 GMT
Week 6 Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Picks feat. Justin Herbert, Drake Maye, Jordan Love, and Baker Mayfield
Week 6 Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Picks feat. Justin Herbert, Drake Maye, Jordan Love, and Baker Mayfield. IMAGN

Justin Herbert, Drake Maye, Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield have been superstars this season. Their teams are early candidates for playoff spots, and they're reliable producers in fantasy football.

Ad

Getting a good quarterback for your fantasy team isn't always as easy as one would expect. Nonetheless, we're here to help you make your weekly decision to beat your fantasy rivals.

Let's dive into the best shot-callers for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.

Week 6 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Here is the quarterback ranking for this week:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

  1. Josh Allen
  2. Lamar Jackson
  3. Jayden Daniels
  4. Jalen Hurts
  5. Justin Herbert
  6. Drake Maye
  7. Jordan Love
  8. Baker Mayfield
  9. Dak Prescott
  10. Kyler Murray
  11. Patrick Mahomes
  12. Justin Fields
  13. Caleb Williams
  14. Daniel Jones
  15. Jared Goff
  16. Jaxson Dart
  17. Matthew Stafford
  18. Sam Darnold
  19. Brock Purdy
  20. Bo Nix
  21. Bryce Young
  22. Tua Tagovailoa
  23. Trevor Lawrence
  24. Michael Penix Jr.
  25. C.J. Stroud
  26. J.J. McCarthy
  27. Taysom Hill
  28. Geno Smith
  29. Cam Ward
  30. Jake Browning
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Keep your eye on the quarterbacks who could have big games this week.

Week 6 Fantasy Football QB Picks

NFL: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Jayden Daniels vs. CHI

Ad

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is back in action after missing weeks three and four due to injury. He clocked a solid Week 5 with 17.14 fantasy points and will look to build on it against the Chicago Bears this week on Monday Night Football.

Chicago ranks 25th against opposing quarterbacks, presenting a chance for Daniels to bag big in Week 6.

Justin Herbert @MIA

LA Chargers shot-caller Justin Herbert might be on the road this week, but he is still expected to be the fantasy superstar that he usually is. After a Week 5 contest that saw him get benched for backup Trey Lance in garbage time, Herbert is projected to return to shape versus the No. 30 quarterback defense of the Miami Dolphins.

Ad

Drake Maye @NO

The New England Patriots are capitalizing on the small opportunities afforded to them. They took to Orchard Park last weekend and upset the undefeated Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Drake Maye led the charge, and he should be a valuable fantasy asset again in Week 6.

Facing the New Orleans Saints' 26th-ranked quarterback defense, don't sleep on Maye this week.

About the author
Nicolaas Ackermann

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications