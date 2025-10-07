Week 6 Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Picks feat. Justin Herbert, Drake Maye, Jordan Love, and Baker Mayfield

Justin Herbert, Drake Maye, Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield have been superstars this season. Their teams are early candidates for playoff spots, and they're reliable producers in fantasy football.

Ad

Getting a good quarterback for your fantasy team isn't always as easy as one would expect. Nonetheless, we're here to help you make your weekly decision to beat your fantasy rivals.

Let's dive into the best shot-callers for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Week 6 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Here is the quarterback ranking for this week:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Josh Allen Lamar Jackson Jayden Daniels Jalen Hurts Justin Herbert Drake Maye Jordan Love Baker Mayfield Dak Prescott Kyler Murray Patrick Mahomes Justin Fields Caleb Williams Daniel Jones Jared Goff Jaxson Dart Matthew Stafford Sam Darnold Brock Purdy Bo Nix Bryce Young Tua Tagovailoa Trevor Lawrence Michael Penix Jr. C.J. Stroud J.J. McCarthy Taysom Hill Geno Smith Cam Ward Jake Browning

Ad

Trending

Keep your eye on the quarterbacks who could have big games this week.

Week 6 Fantasy Football QB Picks

NFL: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Jayden Daniels vs. CHI

Ad

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is back in action after missing weeks three and four due to injury. He clocked a solid Week 5 with 17.14 fantasy points and will look to build on it against the Chicago Bears this week on Monday Night Football.

Chicago ranks 25th against opposing quarterbacks, presenting a chance for Daniels to bag big in Week 6.

Justin Herbert @MIA

LA Chargers shot-caller Justin Herbert might be on the road this week, but he is still expected to be the fantasy superstar that he usually is. After a Week 5 contest that saw him get benched for backup Trey Lance in garbage time, Herbert is projected to return to shape versus the No. 30 quarterback defense of the Miami Dolphins.

Ad

Drake Maye @NO

The New England Patriots are capitalizing on the small opportunities afforded to them. They took to Orchard Park last weekend and upset the undefeated Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Drake Maye led the charge, and he should be a valuable fantasy asset again in Week 6.

Facing the New Orleans Saints' 26th-ranked quarterback defense, don't sleep on Maye this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nicolaas Ackermann I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.