Week 7 Eagles vs. Vikings Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Jordan Addison, Jordan Mason, DeVonta Smith

Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season features an intriguing NFC matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. Both teams are loaded with potential lineup options, but not all of them should be started this week. Here are some of the best options to target and fade in order to optimize final scores.

Eagles vs Vikings Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em Picks

Week 7 starts

The Minnesota Vikings have been playing without JJ McCarthy in their past three games while he recovers from an injury. This will be the case again this week as Carson Wentz is scheduled to make another start. This is good news in fantasy football for their wide receivers, such as Justin Jefferson, who has totaled 17 receptions fo 249 yards across their past two games.

Jordan Addison may also benefit from Wentz starting at least one more game as he has been productive in two games since returning to the lineup. He has recorded consecutive WR20 finishes, despite Jefferson's massive workload. Another strong perfromance ould be in line against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are allowing the seventh-most yard per game to wide receivers.

Jordan Mason is another player to target from this matchup against a weak Eagles rushing defense. They are allowing the sixth-most rushing yards per game, so Mason should be busy as he continues to fill in for the injured Aaron Jones. He has totaled 51 touches across the past three weeks and has been heavily featured in the Vikings' backfield with no real threats to his workload.

Must Starts

Jalen Hurts

Saquon Barkley

Jordan Mason

Justin Jefferson

Jordan Addison

DFS Picks

TJ Hockenson

Dallas Goedert

Eagles vs Vikings Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 7 sits

The Eagles offense has severely struggled to consistently pass the ball and it has negatively impacted their wide receievr in fantasy football. DeVonta Smith has exceeded 60 yards just once this season and has finished outside of the top 50 weekly wide receivers three times.

Smith also has an extremely difficult matchup with the Vikings this week. They have exclled in covering slot receivers, where he often lines up in their fromations. Their defense is allowing the ninth-fewest yards per game to the, making Smith a clear fade in weekly lineups.

Must Sits

Zavier Scott

Cam Akers

Will Shipley

Tank Bigsby

Jahan Dotson

DeVonta Smith

Jalen Nailor

DFS Fades

Carson Wentz

AJ Brown

