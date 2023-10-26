Week 8 TNF injury report: Latest on Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin and Bills' Josh Allen, Dawson Knox

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to face the Buffalo Bills in a crunch Thursday Night Football matchup. Both teams have lost three games this season and will be hoping to come away with a victory. Considering the Week 8 TNF injury report has some prominent names on it, this week's opener could be a lot more even, all things considered.

The Bills will surely have more pressure on their shoulders, as they recently lost a winnable division game to the New England Patriots. Josh Allen and company will look to pile on the misery for the Bucs, as they are currently on a two-game losing run.

Here's a look at the Thursday Night Football injury report and what to expect from the showdown of playoff hopefuls.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report for Week 8 Thursday Night Football

Six payers are on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report ahead of the Bills' game.

These players are Chase Edmonds, Matt Feiler, Chris Godwin, Kaevon Merriweather, Baker Mayfield, and Vita Vea. Of these players, Matt Feiler and Kaevon Merriweather did not participate in Wednesday's practice and have been ruled out for the game.

However, Baker Mayfield and Chris Godwin should play, as they looked good in training. Vita Vea remains questionable and is a game-time decision.

Buffalo Bills injury report for Week 8 Thursday Night Football

On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills have their own injury concerns in Week 8. According to the Bills' website, three players have been ruled out for tonight's game - they are tight ends Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris and linebacker Baylor Spector.

Update: Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills are likely to place Dawson Knox on Injured Reserve.

Furthermore, defensive end Ed Oliver is listed as questionable after being a limited participant in Wednesday's training session.

What time and channel is the Buccaneers vs. Bills game on tonight?

The 3-3 Buccaneers and 4-3 Bills are heading into this game fresh off disappointing losses. For the Bucs, they lost their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, while the Bills were beaten by the New England Patriots.

Hence, tonight's game is very important for both teams as we reach the midpoint of the 2023 regular season. Both franchises are in interesting division races, and a win could steer them toward a playoff spot.

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Bills in Week 8:

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, FuboTV

When: October 26, 2023

Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo

Buccaneers vs Bills prediction

Heading into this game, the Bills are a -9.5 points favorite. They have a money line value of -450. The smart pick for this game will be the Buccaneers +9.5 as their defense will likely allow them to keep the game close.