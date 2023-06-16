Aaron Rodgers landing with the New York Jets was a major move this offseason as it shakes up both the AFC and the NFL. Yet, the former Packers quarterback could have landed with another AFC East team according to Rodgers' agent via Craig Carton of Fox Sports.

Carton explained on his show why the Super Bowl-winning signal caller's agent rejected a trade to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The main reason was that Rodgers was set on playing for New York and not New England:

“When Aaron Rodgers heard it [the Patriots’ offer], his agent said no we ain’t playing for New England, we want to be a Jet," said Carton.

"The Patriots made an offer for Aaron Rodgers, and he refused to play for New England."

Aaron Rodgers instead will be facing the New England Patriots twice this season in lieu of playing for them. The quarterback long made his intentions known that he wanted to play for the New York Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets haven't won the AFC East since the 2002 season and make the playoffs since the 2010 season. Under Belichick, the Patriots have won the division 16 times since 2002 and made the playoffs 11 times since 2010.

What's more, New England has played in five Super Bowls since the Jets' last playoff appearance, winning three Lombardi Trophies. New York's last Super Bowl appearance and win was in January 1969.

On this day in sports history, the New York Jets beat Baltimore Colts, 16-7, in Super Bowl III. This was the last time the Jets have made an appearance in the Super Bowl



Since the Super Bowl win, the Jets have had 35 losing seasons and a 10-13 playoff record.

For context, the Jets' quarterback wouldn't be born until 14 years later and Belichick wasn't in the NFL until 1975 as a special assistant with the Baltimore Colts. Rodgers is looking to turn around the fortunes this season for the Jets as the team has not just playoff aspirations, but Super Bowl ones.

Aaron Rodgers and the mixed results versus Belichick and the Patriots

Bill Belichick with Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has faced the future Hall of Fame head coach four times in his NFL career, three of which as a starter. The quarterback has a 2-1 record as a starter against the Patriots.

In all, he's thrown for 878 yards, six touchdowns, and an interception versus New England. We'll see if Belichick can get the best of Rodgers and the Jets this season.

