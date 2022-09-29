What did Aaron Rodgers see on the jumbotron to beat Tom Brady in Week 3? Redditors come up with wild theory

In a rare sight, Aaron Rodgers defeated Tom Brady in Week 3. Green Bay Packers fans claimed that the quarterback mounted the feat simply because he was better that day. Others, meanwhile, claimed his team may have received an unfair tip via the Jumbotron.

One Reddit user claimed the quarterback noticed the Jumbotron showing Brady's tablet, which had a diagram of a two-point conversion play. He then informed LaFleur who was able to relay the information for the correct counter and effectively block the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' attempt before it began.

Aaron Rodgers versus Tom Brady: What happened in Week 3?

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers faced Tom Brady during the mid-window on Sunday. The Packers initially surged ahead of the Buccaneers 14-3 at the half. However, a scoreless second half by Green Bay allowed Tampa Bay to claw their way back into the contest.

The Buccaneers scored a field goal in the third quarter to make it 14-6. Then, late in the game, Brady led a last-second touchdown drive that only needed a two-point conversion to tie the game. With about 14 seconds left, the quarterback threw an incomplete pass on the attempt, effectively ending the game. The incomplete pass ultimately being subject to the Jumbotron controversy after the game.

Despite Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looking to address the possible unfairness of the incident, the NFL hasn't announced that it will be conducting an investigation.

Doubs smiled and that came true in the 1st quarter. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said on the @PatMcAfeeShow just now that he went up to WR Romeo Doubs before Sunday’s win against Tampa Bay and said “great day to catch your first touchdown today I think”.Doubs smiled and that came true in the 1st quarter. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said on the @PatMcAfeeShow just now that he went up to WR Romeo Doubs before Sunday’s win against Tampa Bay and said “great day to catch your first touchdown today I think”. Doubs smiled and that came true in the 1st quarter.

In the contest, Aaron Rodgers threw for 255 yards, completing 27 of 35 throws for two touchdowns and an interception. Meanwhile, Brady completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown. Russell Gage was one of the Buccaneers' most productive skill position players on offense, catching 12 passes for 87 yards and one touchdown.

For the Packers, Romeo Doubs was their most productive playmaker. The wide receiver caught eight passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. After beating Brady, Rodgers will aim to defeat the 45-year-old's former head coach as they take on the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers will look to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. However, eyes are focused on Hurricane Ian as a potential disruptor for the event. No alterations to the schedule have been made yet.

