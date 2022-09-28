Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen fly kids back to Miami as hurricane warnings affect Tampa: Report

With Hurricane Ian still looming over Tampa, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have flown their children back to their Miami home. The report comes amidst various rumors about their marriage possibly heading towards divorce. Despite all the reports, both Brady and Bundchen remain focused on their children, making time to see them.

The couple has two children together and Brady has a third with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. The quarterback and Gisele share Vivian Lake (9) and Benjamin Rein (12). John 'Jack' Edward (15) is the son he shares with Moynahan. Jack was born shortly after Brady met Gisele. However, Gisele has always referred to Jack as her own, only proving how close they are to their kids.

With Brady flying his family away from Tampa, Gisele, who has been living separately, also joined them in Miami.

Considering the ongoing conflict between the two, this could be the first time they have met since Jack's birthday. He turned 15 in August, with the family celebrating his birthday together.

Earlier reports claimed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB had flown in alone to meet Jack. However, other sources confirmed that Bundchen was also with the family, despite not uploading any photos together.

Tom Brady and Bucs make contingency plans amidst hurricane warnings

Similar to Brady, the Bucs will also be taking the necessary precautions.

The team announced that they will practice at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida from Wednesday till Week 4 ends. That is, if the warnings continue to persist.

The Dolphins will be playing in Cincinnati and will wrap up their on-field prep by then.

Tom Brady and the Bucs last played against the Green Bay Packers, losing 14-12. They started the season with two wins before falling short against the Packers. They will play the Kansas City Chiefs next, looking to bounce back immediately.

The Chiefs are coming off a catastrophic Week 3 loss against an underdog Indianapolis Colts side. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an average outing, recording 262 yards passing for one touchdown and one interception. He was outdone by the Colts' Matt Ryan, who threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Gisele, who is known to attend home games, might miss another Bucs game this season. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for an official word from either Brady or Bundchen.

