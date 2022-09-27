Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen living in separate homes and it has nothing to do with football: Report

The world might not be aware of the whole Tom Brady-Gisele Budnchen drama just yet. Reports have been hinting at trouble in paradise for the NFL power couple, with Bundchen apparently moving out of their Florida home. Despite the NFL season starting, fans remain eager to find out details about their problems.

Brady and Bundchen have been together for over 10 years. They hit it off shortly after a blind date, with Bundchen taking a slight back seat and focusing on the children after marriage. According to previous reports, it was Brady's decision to unretire that caused problems between the two.

As per Page Six, Bundchen and Tom Brady not living together has nothing to do with football. Bundchen is apparently in New York, while Brady is with his team. Furthermore, the comments have been labeled as 'sexist' by their source.

“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated.”

The actual reason behind their fight was not revealed.

Bundchen initially left their home for Costa Rica and has been living seperatately since then. She is currently in New York for some work and other shoots.

Is Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady drama affecting the Bucs?

While the reason might not be related to football, the constant issues seem to have irritated Brady's teammates. Some might find it funny, especially since he is the greatest of all time.

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Others find it damn funny that he’s this supposed Greatest of All Time player, but now is groveling to his wife for one last chance to prove himself. There are some pretty cruel nicknames and jokes doing the rounds.”

Bundchen was also a no-show for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers game. The supermodel has been a constant fixture for home games, and has always cheered the team on with their kids.

Despite the problems, the team and Brady were hoping that the 42-year-old would show up.

Of course, only Bundchen and Tom Brady can give a proper update about their situation, including the various divorce rumors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far