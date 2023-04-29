What is Bryce Young's religion? Panthers QB puts faith above everything else

Bryce Young was the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, taken by the Panthers. Yet, the former Alabama Crimson Tide also puts his faith No. 1 overall in life. He was interviewed after being drafted with the top pick. Young showcased his Christian faith in front of a worldwide audience.

Young said:

"It's surreal. It's a dream come true. I'm blessed. I want to thank God for allowing me to be here, for my parents and everyone who supported me. Although it was my name being called here, there's so many people, that pushed me and allowed me to be here.

"As amazing as a moment this is, I'm going to try and live in this moment. I can't wait to get to work and start building off of it."

Looking at the Carolina Panthers quarterback's social media, it is clear that faith is a top priority in his life:

Bryce Young's IG (top) and Twitter (bottom) banners.

His faith was also on display via a tweet when he won the Heisman Trophy in December 2021:

Bryce Young @_bryce_young God is great! Truly grateful for everyone who made this possible and for all the support I’ve received. All glory to God! God is great! Truly grateful for everyone who made this possible and for all the support I’ve received. All glory to God! https://t.co/nsFozsuXwI

Bryce Young and his faith can be attributed to his parents, who are Christian as well. Young played three seasons with the Crimson Tide, taking home many other awards outside the Heisman. In his junior season, the Pasadena, California, native won the Davey O'Brien Award as the most outstanding quarterback.

He also took home the AP Player of the Year and SEC Offensive Player of the Year awards. The quarterback finished his career with the Crimson Tide second in school history in both passing yards (8,356) and touchdowns (80). He will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in the program's history.

The Panthers are putting their faith in Bryce Young

Panthers owner David Tepper explained why the franchise chose Young over the other top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft:

"We thought this guy has the best probability of winning us Super Bowls. The way he throws the ball, the way he's a point guard, how you can use the different players on the field, how you might not have to have as many elite receivers because he's the point guard, right? So he distributes the ball to people with routes."

Bryce Young had an encouraging message for Panthers fans as he left the stage in Kansas City:

"I can't wait to get to work. I couldn't be more excited and I'm blessed to be a Panther."

Time will tell if Young's faith will lead the Panthers to the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history.

