What channel is the Eagles game on today? All you need to know about Eagles' 2023 NFL preseason opener vs. Ravens

The time is almost here, and the Philadelphia Eagles are about to begin their 2023 preseason with a game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Eagles will take on fellow postseason hopefuls, the Ravens, on August 13, in what is set to be an exciting game for neutrals.

Here are the details you need to know ahead of the game.

What channel is showing the Eagles versus Ravens preseason game?

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Baltimore Ravens in the first preseason game in 2023. The game will air locally on NBC10 Philadelphia, with Scott Graham (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (analyst) back in the booth together for a fifth year calling Eagles preseason games.

What time do the Eagles take on the Ravens?

The kickoff for the matchup between the Eagles and Ravens is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 12, at M&T Bank Stadium. It will be the Eagles' first of three preseason games over the month.

Can you stream the Eagles versus Ravens game?

Yes, you can. The game is available for streaming on NBC.com and the NBC Sports app. You could also catch it on the radio at 94WIP. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the radio call all season long.

Who will start for the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Ravens?

According to Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, it is unlikely that the team's regular starters will face off against the Ravens.

Instead, second and third stringers will be the ones on the pitch. That means the likes of Marcus Mariota, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Nicholas Morrow should see significant action. Justin Hurts and Co would be utilized in the second and third tuneup games.

Who will start for the Baltimore Ravens versus the Eagles?

It's a similar situation in Baltimore, as head coach John Harbaugh has stated that none of the established starters will play on Sunday. Instead, he will give significant minutes to younger members of his NFC Championship-winning squad.

Hence, you can expect the likes of Zay Flowers, Justice Hill, James Proche II, and Isaiah Likely to take the field. Baltimore fans must wait a bit longer to see Lamar Jackson in action.