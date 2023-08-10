What channel is the Vikings game on today? All you need to know about Minnesota's 2023 NFL preseason opener

The Minnesota Vikings will begin their 2023 NFL preseason on Thursday, Aug. 10, when they travel to Washington to lock horns with the Seattle Seahawks. The highly-anticipated contest will commence at 10 p.m. ET at Lumen Field, Seattle.

The Vikings vs Seahawks clash will be broadcast live on the NFL Network with Kate Scott and Michael Robinson on the call. In Minnesota, the matchup will be telecast on Fox 9, while KING 5 will air the game in Seattle.

Fans without access to cable can live stream the Vikings vs Seahawks contest on FuboTV, NFL+ and Hulu. Both these teams reached the playoffs last season but were eliminated in the Wild Card Round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per reports, the Vikings aren't expected to play most of their regular starters in their preseason opener. However, we could expect to see wideout Jordan Addison in action since he was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The receiver could feature alongside Minnesota's backup quarterback Nick Mullens, with Kirk Cousins unlikely to partake on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are tipped to utilize some of their high-end talents like Zach Charbonnet and Jaxon Smith-Njigba for their preseason opener. Seattle's backup quarterback Drew Lock could get a run against the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings' 2023 NFL Preseason schedule

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Here's a look at the three NFL preseason games the Minnesota Vikings will play before they start the regular season:

WEEK 1 — Thursday, Aug. 10, 10:00 p.m. ET: at Seattle Seahawks

WEEK 2 — Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:00 p.m. ET: Tennessee Titans

WEEK 3 — Saturday, Aug. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET: Arizona Cardinals

Following their preseason opener in Seattle, the Vikings will play their next two games at home. Kevin O'Connell's team will host the Tennessee Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday (Aug. 19) before facing the Arizona Cardinals a week later.

The Vikings didn't appear too concerned about their preseason last year. However, a good run might help them carry some momentum into the regular season next month.