What channel is Vikings vs. Eagles on tonight? TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will face off against each other in a Thursday Night Football matchup. The fixture will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and features two playoff hopefuls.

Minnesota heads into the game after a profoundly unimpressive loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kirk Cousins and company lost the game by a score of 20-17, despite solid performances from Cousins and All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson.

Cousins threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns on 44 attempts, while Jefferson posted 150 receiving yards. The Minnesota faithful will be hoping to avoid defeat to the Eagles, as starting a season 0-2 isn't ideal for a franchise with playoff aspirations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles will head into the game on the back of a decent win against the New England Patriots. Nick Sirianni's defense came up clutch against Bill Belichick's attack as the Eagles triumphed 25-20.

Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, and co had their way last time out, and they'll be looking to keep the streak alive against a beatable Minnesota defense. What's more, the Eagles have won four of their last six games against the Vikings.

How to watch Vikings vs. Eagles

Here's how to watch the Minnesota versus Philadelphia game:

When : Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where to watch Vikings vs Eagles on TV: FOX 9 for fans in Minnesota, FOX 29 for fans in Philadelphia

How can I stream Vikings vs. Eagles?

NFL enthusiasts can stream the Minnesota versus Philadelphia game on Amazon Prime Video. The game will be made available on the streaming platform. Also, regular streaming favorites FuboTV will broadcast the match as well.

Fans outside the market can stream the game on the league's exclusive video streaming subscription service, NFL+.

Who is announcing the Vikings vs. Eagles game?

Eagles’ games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the call.

Al Michaels calls play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit provides analysis, and Kaylee Hartung handles sideline reporting.

Week 2 NFL Schedule: Marquee matchups this week feat. Jets vs. Cowboys

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Monday, September 18, 2023

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers