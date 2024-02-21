What did Colin Kaepernick score on the Wonderlic test? Exploring the former 49ers' QB's pre-draft numbers

For quite some time, Colin Kaepernick was one of the better dual-threat QBs in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers shot caller was instrumental in leading the 49ers to NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance. However, Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 due to off-the-field issues.

Colin Kaepernick took the Wonderlic Test as part of the 2011 Draft Combine process. According to the Wonderlic Test webpage, Kaepernick scored 38, one of the highest in his Draft class.

Pitting Colin Kaepernick's Wonderlic score against Eli Manning

Most quarterbacks invited to the NFL Combine take the Wonderlic Test to test their processing speed. General Managers and scouts were more particular about QB Wonderlic Test results than other positions.

Another famous quarterback to take the test was New York Giants legend Eli Manning. Manning took the Wonderlic Test in 2004. According to the Wonderlic Test site, Eli Manning scored 39.

Manning went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the New York Giants after being selected first in the 2004 NFL Draft. The younger Manning Brother has quite the NFL résumé - winning two Super Bowl titles, two Super Bowl MVPs, the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, and four Pro Bowl nods. Manning is a New York Giants icon, with the Ole Miss alum having his number 10 Jersey retired after the player's departure.

As for Colin Kaepernick, the Nevada alum came into the league with a reputation for being a dual-threat quarterback. He started as a backup for Alex Smith and later became the team's starting option following the latter's concussion.

Kaepernick had a short but eventful NFL career. He still holds NFL records for rushing yards by a quarterback in a match and rushing yards by a QB in the postseason.

Top 15 Wonderlic Test scores for quarterbacks

The Wonderlic Test was vital to the NFL Draft procedure for rookie quarterbacks. Here's a top 15 list of the highest-scoring QBs in Wonderlic Test history:

Ryan Fitzpatrick - 40 Greg McElroy - 40 Jason Maas - 40 Blaine Gabbert - 40 Drew Henson - 40 Ryan Nassib - 40 Bruce Eugene - 40 Hugh Millen - 40 Carson Wentz - 40 Alex Smith - 40 Darrell Hackney - 40 Jeff Matthews - 40 Sean Mannion - 40 Nate Stanley - 40 Eli Manning - 39