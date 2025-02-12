What college did Jalen Hurts go to? Stats and highlights from Eagle QB's pre-NFL career

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts put his offensive prowess on show during Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded the most rushing yards in the game while passing for two touchdowns and rushing for another one.

While the Super Bowl LIX win and the MVP award that followed will go down as Hurts' biggest moments to date, it's been a long way coming for the 26-year-old quarterback.

Here's where Jalen Hurts played his collegiate football career before he came to the NFL.

Jalen Hurts’ career explored

Hurts played football at Channelview High School and was classified as a four-star talent coming out of high school. He signed with the University of Alabama in 2016, despite Texas A&M's significant recruitment efforts.

Hurts started as quarterback for the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban in his first season, and he helped the team win the SEC, go unbeaten in the regular season, and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game. That season, he was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,780 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions.

Hurts was unable to lead his team to victory in the national championship game, as they lost to Clemson in a thrilling 35–31 battle.

He then guided Alabama to an 11-1 regular season record the following year, earning them a trip to the national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide trailed Georgia 13-0 at halftime of the national championship game, which Hurts started. In the second half, the team chose to bench the quarterback in favor of Tua Tagovailoa, who helped the team win in overtime by a score of 26–23.

Hurts was mostly used as a backup quarterback after Tagovailoa's performances earned him the starting quarterback position for Alabama in 2018. The 2nd-string quarterback only managed seven touchdown passes in 10 games played during his junior season.

Hurts declared his intention to transfer to the University of Oklahoma for his last year of NCAA eligibility in January 2019. He recorded 3,851 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions, making an immediate mark on his new team. In addition, he contributed 20 rushing touchdowns and 1,298 rushing yards. He was voted second in the Heisman Trophy voting that year behind Joe Burrow of LSU.

Where was Jalen Hurts drafted?

Jalen Hurts was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, 53rd overall, after having an outstanding season at the University of Oklahoma.

Hurts settled for a backup position because Carson Wentz was still the starter when he was drafted by the Eagles. That did not last long, as Hurts had his first starts by the end of his rookie campaign. After Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 offseason, Hurts officially became QB1.

