What are the Cowboys' odds of winning Super Bowl LVI heading into Week 6?

The Dallas Cowboys were the favorites to win the NFC East in 2021, but few had them as Super Bowl contenders.

Dak Prescott was returning from a serious injury, the offensive line isn't as steady as the last decade and the defense was really bad in 2020. With Prescott returning with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the Cowboys were expected to return to the playoffs, but everybody felt they were a step behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams.

But five weeks later, the Cowboys are surprising everyone. Dallas is up to a four-game winning streak, and the only loss this year was a close game against the reigning champions, the Buccaneers, in the NFL Kickoff game.

With an improved defense, and Dak Prescott playing the best football of his life (even considered as an NFL MVP candidate), there's some expectation growing about whether the Cowboys could win their first Super Bowl since the 1995 season.

What are the Cowboys odds of winning the Super Bowl?

Entering Week 6, the Cowboys have +1200 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

They are the seventh team with the best odds to win, and the fourth NFC team with the biggest odds, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+550), Los Angeles Rams (+1000) and Green Bay Packers (+1100) up front.

On the AFC front, there are three more teams considered as favorites to win the Super Bowl this year over the Cowboys: the Buffalo Bills (+550), the Kansas City Chiefs (+750) and the Baltimore Ravens onin tie (+1200).

Should I bet on the Cowboys as a future Super Bowl winner?

There is definitely some value with Dallas at +1200 and you should consider a future play.

First, Dak Prescott is playing out of his mind. The quarterback has returned from his injury in perfect form and hasn't lost a single step, instead improving even more with his command of Kellen Moore's offense.

Prescott is a legitimate MVP candidate and you should perhaps consider this bet too (+600).

The offense is playing at the highest of the levels. The defense has improved fast under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's leadership. Second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs has quickly emerged as a superstar with six interceptions over five games.

The Cowboys are great on both sides of the ball and, barring injury, should look to have an easy run for a playoff spot inside the NFC East. From then on, they will be one of the favorites, especially if they get home field advantage for the playoffs.

