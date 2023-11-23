What is the Detroit Lions' record on Thanksgiving? NFC North giants' record explored

The Detroit Lions have consistently been included in the three games that the NFL features on Thanksgiving. The Lions have made it a yearly ritual to compete on Thanksgiving, a deeply ingrained holiday custom.

This Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Green Bay Packers will be their 84th such encounter. The Lions will be going into this game with renewed hope and enthusiasm as it's the first time since 1962 that the team has started a season with an 8-2 record.

The Lions appear to be favorites to win their division this year, but they have a poor track record on Thanksgiving. They have an unimpressive 37-44-2 record on Thanksgiving, but they have managed to eke out several unlikely victories in the presence of widely televised crowds.

With the exception of 1941–1944, when there were no Thanksgiving games due to World War II, the Lions have played every Thanksgiving since 1934.

When was the last time the Lions won on Thanksgiving?

The last Thanksgiving Day victory for the Detroit Lions is quite a distance back in the archives of football. They defeated the Minnesota Vikings 16–13 in 2016 to record their last victory on Thanksgiving to date.

The Lions have now lost six of their last six Thanksgiving Day games, the most recent being a 28-25 setback to the Buffalo Bills last season. The Lions are a dismal 6-17 on Thanksgiving in their last 23 games.

Despite their poor performance on Thanksgiving, the Lions could turn things around this season. They play the Green Bay Packers today, a team they have previously defeated this season, and they presently have an impressive record in the NFL—only the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) have a better record this season.

Who did the Detroit Lions face in their first Thanksgiving Day game?

The Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving custom began in 1934 when they hosted the Chicago Bears, the reigning world champions at the time. Chicago ultimately won 16–13. The Lions have played on every Turkey holiday since the end of World War II.

Later, in 1966, the Dallas Cowboys established their own Thanksgiving Day custom. Since then, they have only failed to play on two Thanksgiving days: 1975 and 1977.