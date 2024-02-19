What was Ezekiel Elliott's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Patriots' RB's performance

Ezekiel Elliott joined the NFL as one of the most hyped running back prospects in recent memory. The Ohio State alum was a dominant force at the collegiate level and had a unique skill set for his position.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Elliot, and for some time, he looked like a generational talent at the position. However, due to injuries, inconsistencies, and the inability to get the job done, Elliott was released ahead of the 2023-24 NFL season.

Elliott plays for the New England Patriots as a short-yardage back these days. This article will explore his NFL Combine performance and scouting report.

Exploring Ezekiel Elliott's NFL Combine record from 2016

Ezekiel Elliott was viewed as a future perennial All-Pro prospect even before he participated in the 2016 NFL Combine. However, his stellar showing in the event further cemented his hype. Elliott participated in four out of the seven available drills.

His results were:

10-yard split - 1.5 seconds

40-yard dash - 4.47 seconds

Broad jump - 9’ 10’’

Vertical jump - 32.5’’

Elliot had a phenomenal showing at the Combine and was ranked as the fourth-best RB in terms of athleticism at the event.

Furthermore, his measurements were:

Arm - 31 1/4’’

Hand - 10 1/4’’

Height - 6’ 0’’

Weight - 225 lbs

Ezekiel Elliott's scouting report

In 2016, every NFL franchise that needed an elite rookie RB had Ezekiel Elliott on their draft board. The Ohio State Buckeyes alum was that special.

Scouts compared Elliott to Edgerrin James, and he was viewed as a spectacular three­-down RB with the ability to thrive in every area of the game. Elliott possessed power, size, blocking and pass-catching skills coming out of college.

Although scouts were worried about the significant workload that he carried in college, they believed that he had enough left in the tank to be a substantial contributor to the NFL. Elliott was poised to be one of the finest RB prospects of his generation.

Lets look at Elliott's pros and cons coming into the NFL:

Pros:

Ability to change direction without hesitation

Is a natural athlete with multi-sport experience

Play the game with phenomenal ball security

Relish the chance to end runs with a physical touch

A superb combination of vision and decisiveness

Cons:

Defenders regularly land clean shots on him

Should improve as a pass-blocker