What game will Tom Brady announce: Week 1 Fox NFL broadcast assignment revealed for NFL legend

Tom Brady is gearing up for his second season as a broadcaster with Fox Sports. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback made the transition from the Gridiron to the booth shortly after retiring, and he's set to play a major role in the Fox broadcast for the 2025 season.With the regular season opener a few days away, let's see the game that the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend will announce.What game will Tom Brady announce in Week 1?According to Yahoo Sports, Tom Brady will announce the NFC East matchup between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants. Brady will be joined by Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.Brady and Co. are Fox Sports' No. 1 team for NFL broadcasts for a second straight season. The report adds that the trio will also call the Philadelphia Eagles versus Kansas City Chiefs game in Week 2, and the Dallas Cowboys versus Chicago Bears fixture in Week 3.Furthermore, Tom Brady is set to get more access to teams for the upcoming season. According to Yahoo Sports, the NFL will allow the Las Vegas Raiders' minority owner to feature in production meetings with coaches and teams in 2025. That's a welcome development for Fox after Brady wasn't allowed access to production meetings with franchises in his first year of broadcasting. However, it's important to note that Brady is still not allowed to attend practices.Commanders and Giants had contrasting preseason showingsThe Washington Commanders lost all their preseason games ahead of the 2025 regular season. They suffered a blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Game 1, a more respectable defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in Game 2, and yet another blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Game 3.The New York Giants had a significantly better preseason in comparison. Brian Daboll's side beat the Buffalo Bills in Game 1, blew out the New York Jets in Game 2, and picked up the W in emphatic fashion against the New England Patriots in Game 3.It's essential to note that most teams rest their key starters in the preseason, so it's not always the best indicator of preparation for the regular season. However, the Giants' performances in the tune-up games should give them some faith against a Washington Commanders side that made the NFC championship game under the guidance of Dan Quinn.