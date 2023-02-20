What is Gerry Cardinale's net worth?

The XFL is returning following a brief rebirth just under two years ago. The league's administration this time, led by filmmaker Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, his longstanding business associate Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners, managed by Gerry Cardinale, appears to be on firm ground.

American businessman, entrepreneur, finance expert, humanitarian, investor, and firm proprietor Gerry Cardinale is well-known in the United States. He established and is the proprietor of the renowned private investment company RedBird Capital Partners.

As of January 2023, Gerry Cardinale appears to be a wealthy businessman with a net worth of $200 million. He rarely discusses his automobiles or other possessions in conversation.

Cardinale earned a Bachelor's in Social Studies with distinction from Harvard University in 1989. He earned an M.Phil. in Politics and Political Theory from Oxford University in 1991.

Before starting RedBird, Cardinale worked for two decades at Goldman Sachs, where he was an associate and the top official of the Merchant Bank's private equity investing division, which oversaw holdings totaling more than $100 billion in equities, credit, real estate, and infrastructural facilities.

The Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network, Suddenlink Communications, and Legends Hospitality are just a few of the multi-billion dollar foundation firms that Cardinale helped develop while in charge.

In addition to serving as the president of RedBird Capital Partners, Cardinale is a Trustee of New York City's Mount Sinai Hospital and the chairman of one of the multi-state selection panels, which annually selects recipients of the Rhodes Scholarships.

What is Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners all about?

RedBird Capital Partners is a New York-based growth capital company established in 2014. The company looks to invest in North American industries. Some firms they invest in include infrastructure, consumer goods, esports, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, financial sectors, telecommunications, power, SaaS, TMT, and fintech firms.

RedBird Capital Partners is a private capital company that provides flexible and long-term finance to construct virtually any high-growth business. With a robust hedge scheme and little exploration risk, they concentrate on creating resources with expansion potential and downside mitigation.

RedBird oversees a net of $7.5 billion in equities for a small group of blue-chip investors.

