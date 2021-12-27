James Robinson injury: What happened to Jaguars RB?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is out of the game versus the New York Jets with an Achilles injury. It was a non-contact injury that could more than likely end his 2021 season.

The running back exited the game versus the Jets late in the first quarter after a six-yard run by wide receiver Tavon Austin. Robinson was seen clutching his ankle once he hit the turf with no contact.

More often than not, this is often a clear indication of an Achilles injury and the Jaguars stated that Robinson would be out for the remainder of the game when the second quarter began.

He clutched his head in his hands with a towel over his head as a medical cart transported him back to the team locker room. On the Jacksonville drive where Robinson's injury happened, it was the second play of a 15 play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown.

The touchdown came after a fumble by quarterback Trevor Lawrence that was recovered by offensive lineman Will Richardson Jr. They went for a two-point conversion that was unsuccessful.

Robinson was replaced by running back Dare Ogunbowale, who played in 14 games this season. Prior to the game, he had six carries for 14 yards on the ground and six receptions for 42 yards.

Before the injury, Robinson had three carries for 10 yards. The Jaguars entered the game on a six-game losing streak with a record of 2-12.

The team fired head coach Urban Meyer after losing a game 20-0 to the Tennessee Titans a few weeks ago.

There was tension between Meyer and the team after his lack of use of Robinson in the offense as teammates stepped forward in defense of Robinson.

James Robinson’s 2021 Season

Entering Week 16, Robinson was ninth in the league in rushing touchdowns with nine and led the Jaguars in rushing yards with 757 yards. He was third on the Jaguars team in receptions with 31 and 222 receiving yards, which is sixth on the team.

Last year, Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards with seven rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns.

This total was tied for fifth in yards rushing with Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery in 2020.

With Robinson’s season presumed to be over, Jaguars fans will have to look for their franchise running back in 2022.

