Jay Glazer, a dedicated mixed martial arts fighter and renowned FOX NFL insider, has endured numerous injuries due to his intense athletic pursuits.

Unfortunately, his body has suffered greatly from the strains of combat, leading to frequent physical setbacks. Recently, Glazer faced a daunting challenge when he discovered the severity of a serious injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Years of rigorous sparring and intense training have taken a significant toll on Glazer's spine, resulting in the loss of two crucial vertebrae in his lower back.

Medical professionals have advised him to undergo a "fusion" surgery, which involves joining the affected vertebrae together. However, Glazer is determined to explore alternative options and is determined to avoid this invasive procedure if possible.

Jay Glazer @JayGlazer #panama Just got down to Panama w Rosie for long-awaited week of stem cell treatments for my back. Doc wants to fuse L4/L5 after a years of using my body like a messed up amusement park but I’m going this route first @theauragens #stemcelltherapy Just got down to Panama w Rosie for long-awaited week of stem cell treatments for my back. Doc wants to fuse L4/L5 after a years of using my body like a messed up amusement park but I’m going this route first @theauragens #stemcelltherapy #panama https://t.co/KjRpXQZkzv

As a result, he has embarked on a journey to Panama, seeking a week-long series of stem cell treatments for his spinal condition.

In a candid disclosure shared on Twitter, Jay Glazer opened up about his decision to travel to Panama for stem cell therapy specifically targeting his spine.

“I have no L4/L5 left from all the ruptures, few discs up top are on their way out," said Glazer. "I’ve walked around and trained with this somehow for years but it finally caught up to me.”

The injury has left him without the L4 and L5 vertebrae, and he faces the risk of losing several discs as well. To emphasize the severity of the situation, Glazer even posted an x-ray image of his spine, revealing the extent of the damage incurred.

Jay Glazer @JayGlazer

I have no L4/L5 left from all the ruptures, few discs up too are on their way out. Sooooo pretty. I’ve walked around and trained with this somehow for years but it finally caught up to me.… THIS is why I’m in #panama getting stem cell treatments and what doc wanted to fuse.I have no L4/L5 left from all the ruptures, few discs up too are on their way out. Sooooo pretty. I’ve walked around and trained with this somehow for years but it finally caught up to me.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… THIS is why I’m in #panama getting stem cell treatments and what doc wanted to fuse. I have no L4/L5 left from all the ruptures, few discs up too are on their way out. Sooooo pretty. I’ve walked around and trained with this somehow for years but it finally caught up to me.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/94uycmjkYI

Throughout his illustrious career, Jay Glazer has displayed remarkable vulnerability and honesty, shedding light on his personal battles with anxiety and depression.

Glazer's dedication to fighting for a worthy cause deserves recognition. However, it cannot be overlooked that his current circumstances are undoubtedly challenging.

Jay Glazer's dual impact on Football and MMA

Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24

Jay Glazer, born on December 26, 1969, is a well-known television personality and sports reporter.

He has gained prominence as an NFL insider for Fox Sports' NFL pregame show, FOX NFL Sunday, since 2004. Glazer's role on the show involves delivering exclusive reports, providing up-to-the-minute updates, sharing injury news, and offering various insights related to the NFL.

In recognition of their collective contributions, the entire cast of FOX NFL Sunday, including Glazer, was honored with induction into the TV Hall of Fame in 2019.

Aside from his work in football, Glazer has made appearances on multiple TV shows, including notable guest roles on HBO's Ballers and FX's The League.

Jay Glazer MMA training program

Additionally, he has been actively involved in training NFL players in mixed martial arts (MMA) during the off-season, with over 1,000 athletes benefiting from his training program and coaching.

In January 2018, Jay Glazer made headlines when it was announced that he had joined Paramount Network and Bellator MMA as part of their broadcast team.

Prior to this, he served as the host for the UFC for five years, making him the first host of an MMA show in the United States when he hosted the Pride Fighting Championships in 2005.

Poll : 0 votes