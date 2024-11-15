What happened to Jayden Daniels? Commanders QB suffers concerning injury during Eagles clash

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has taken the NFL by storm, leading his team to an unexpected playoff push during his rookie season. However, his playing style, with a lot of running and mobility, has also led to many hits taken. This led to a new injury in Week 11.

Daniels was playing in Thursday Night Football in a crucial matchup between the Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles had a 7-2 record and the Commanders had 7-3, which meant that whoever walked away with the win would also lead the NFC East. Philadelphia won easily with a 26-10 score.

However, more than the loss, what really concerned fans was the quarterback getting treated on the sideline after the first drive of the third quarter. He was seen with a cut on his hand, and afterward, the team announced that he was nursing a hand injury.

He remained until the end of the game, but it was clear that he wasn't at his best level. Daniels finished the game with 22 out of 32 attempts for 191 yards, a touchdown and an interception. It was his lowest passing yards number since his debut in Week 1 (184).

Jayden Daniels has been dealing with a rib injury since Week 7

This has been an extraordinary season for the young quarterback, and he has started every game for Washington. However, he's also facing a health problem since the game against the Carolina Panthers, when he left after just two passes with a rib injury.

His replacement was Marcus Mariota, who curiously played for the Philadelphia Eagles as a backup in the 2023 season. He had a strong game, with 205 passing yards, two touchdowns and 18 completed passes out of 23 attempts. The 40-7 win was impressive, but the Carolina Panthers have been overwhelmed by stronger opponents this season.

Ten days of rest between Washington's next game will surely help. In 2024, Daniels has completed 68.7% of his passes for 2,147 yards, 9 passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's a strong candidate for the Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROY) Award.

