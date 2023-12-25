What happened to Josh Dobbs? Why Vikings QB is not playing anymore

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs featured in four consecutive games and gave the franchise something to shout about after Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury. Dobbs went 2-2 in those games, and the Vikings' postseason hopes were hanging by a thread.

However, following a shaky performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh Dobbs was officially benched for Nick Mullens. Dobbs completed 10 of 23 passes for 63 yards while taking five sacks during the Raiders matchup before Mullens came on and went 9 of 13 passing for 83 yards.

After the game, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Mullens was the team's starting quarterback until the end of the season. Josh Dobbs has not taken to the Gridiron since and is unlikely to feature again in 2023.

How has Josh Dobbs performed in 2023?

Josh Dobbs has given a solid account of himself in 2023 and was a trending topic in the league for a couple of weeks. The Tennessee alum started the season with the Arizona Cardinals, filling in for injured franchise QB Kyler Murray.

Dobbs ended his tenure with the Cardinals with a stat line of 1,569 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and five interceptions, after which he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

Upon joining the Vikings, Dobbs filled in for injured starter Kirk Cousins. The veteran backup had an electric start to his time in Minnesota, helping the side to back-to-back wins over the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

However, Dobbs was officially demoted to the bench following struggles against the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Las Vegas Raiders. During his time as a starter in Minnesota, the journeyman QB has amassed a stat line of 895 passing yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions in five games.

How did the Minnesota Vikings perform in 2023?

The Minnesota Vikings have had some terrible luck with injuries in 2023. The Vikings lost their best player, Justin Jefferson, for months due to an ankle injury, and just as they were beginning to figure it out, they lost QB Kirk Cousins, to a season-ending Achilles injury.

Due to these absences, the Vikings enter Week 17 with a 7-8 record and a slim chance of making the postseason. According to Playoff Status, the Vikings have a 28% chance of making the postseason, and they'll also need numerous results to go in their favor. The Vikings have performed decently despite their conditions, but 2023 hasn't been the best of years for the franchise.